Meet Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson, Hollywood's Latest Nepo Baby Up-And-Comer
Although the concept of nepo babies isn't new — veteran stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariska Hargitay come from famous parents — it seems to have been a hot topic ever since that infamous 2022 New York Magazine cover dropped. Now, celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Lily Rose-Depp seem to always have the moniker "nepo baby" attached to their name. And though many celebs have shared cringey takes about their nepo baby status, others have embraced it and accepted it for what it is.
A more recent nepo baby making her mark is Eve Hewson, who you might not know is the daughter of famed musician Bono from U2. Born in 1991, Hewson has worked on numerous films and TV shows, including "Robin Hood" and "The Knick," and "Jay Kelly," a 2025 movie starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. In November 2025, Hewson attended the "Jay Kelly" LA premiere and was seen posing with Clooney's BFF, Brad Pitt, as well as Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, with whom he has an age-gap relationship. Bono was also in attendance at the event, supporting his daughter.
Hewson is one of Bono's four children, the second oldest. Her first acting credit wasn't until 2008, when she was around 17. Before that, Hewson admitted she had a fairly regular childhood growing up in Ireland, despite her dad being a famous musician and getting to see him on tour, playing to thousands of fans (via The Irish Times).
Bono is hands-on with Eve Hewson's career
When it comes to being referred to as a "nepo baby," Eve Hewson has no qualms about it. In fact, she was jokingly upset she didn't make the cover of that New York Magazine story. "Actually pretty devastated I'm not featured in the nepo baby article. Like, haven't they seen my hit show 'Bad Sisters???' The NERVE," she quipped in 2022 on X (formerly Twitter), referring to her Apple TV+ series (via People). The post has since been deleted.
In a 2024 interview with Byrdie, Hewson confessed that Bono was a total dadager. "He can't help it. It's how he's led a band for 46 years or however long," she said about her stage dad father. "He's just constantly coming up with new ideas and things, and he really wants everybody to reach their potential." During an appearance on "Today" the same year, she joked how Bono was "like the male Kris Jenner," a comparison the U2 frontman apparently enjoyed.
While people realize who her dad is now, they didn't years ago. Hewson virtually stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2021 and said how she was glad her last name wasn't a recognized one, such as "Jagger or McCartney." Bono's real name is Paul, which Hewson joked wasn't a cool name for a rock star. Clarkson thought it was awesome that Hewson was able to carve out her own path without being constantly linked to her famous dad.