Meet Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson, Hollywood's Latest Nepo Baby Up-And-Comer

Although the concept of nepo babies isn't new — veteran stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariska Hargitay come from famous parents — it seems to have been a hot topic ever since that infamous 2022 New York Magazine cover dropped. Now, celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Lily Rose-Depp seem to always have the moniker "nepo baby" attached to their name. And though many celebs have shared cringey takes about their nepo baby status, others have embraced it and accepted it for what it is.

A more recent nepo baby making her mark is Eve Hewson, who you might not know is the daughter of famed musician Bono from U2. Born in 1991, Hewson has worked on numerous films and TV shows, including "Robin Hood" and "The Knick," and "Jay Kelly," a 2025 movie starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. In November 2025, Hewson attended the "Jay Kelly" LA premiere and was seen posing with Clooney's BFF, Brad Pitt, as well as Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, with whom he has an age-gap relationship. Bono was also in attendance at the event, supporting his daughter.

Hewson is one of Bono's four children, the second oldest. Her first acting credit wasn't until 2008, when she was around 17. Before that, Hewson admitted she had a fairly regular childhood growing up in Ireland, despite her dad being a famous musician and getting to see him on tour, playing to thousands of fans (via The Irish Times).