Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Realized

It isn't uncommon for Brad Pitt to date younger women. He was linked to Juliette Lewis who was 10 years his junior when he was 26, and as Pitt aged, the gaps continued to widen. The "Fight Club" star was in a relationship with Nicole Poturalski, 29 years his junior, in 2020. So fans probably weren't too surprised when Pitt stepped out with Ines de Ramon in 2022, with her looking 30, flirty, and thriving and him looking all of his nearly 60 years.

Naturally, the hunky actor still looks great for his age, but when you've got almost three decades on your partner, the age gap can be pretty obvious. However, despite the 27 years between them, de Ramon and Pitt reportedly get on splendidly. A source with intimate knowledge of the couple told Us Weekly, "Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other. Their relationship feels comfortable and playful."

The insider added that once Pitt got the seal of approval from his pals, the number of years between him and de Ramon wasn't important. Relationships with large age gaps are relatively common in the Hollywood celebrity bubble. Just take a look at Pitt's pal Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who is 24 years younger. Still, there are definitely some generational differences in de Ramon and Pitt's relationship.