Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Realized
It isn't uncommon for Brad Pitt to date younger women. He was linked to Juliette Lewis who was 10 years his junior when he was 26, and as Pitt aged, the gaps continued to widen. The "Fight Club" star was in a relationship with Nicole Poturalski, 29 years his junior, in 2020. So fans probably weren't too surprised when Pitt stepped out with Ines de Ramon in 2022, with her looking 30, flirty, and thriving and him looking all of his nearly 60 years.
Naturally, the hunky actor still looks great for his age, but when you've got almost three decades on your partner, the age gap can be pretty obvious. However, despite the 27 years between them, de Ramon and Pitt reportedly get on splendidly. A source with intimate knowledge of the couple told Us Weekly, "Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other. Their relationship feels comfortable and playful."
The insider added that once Pitt got the seal of approval from his pals, the number of years between him and de Ramon wasn't important. Relationships with large age gaps are relatively common in the Hollywood celebrity bubble. Just take a look at Pitt's pal Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who is 24 years younger. Still, there are definitely some generational differences in de Ramon and Pitt's relationship.
Ines de Ramon definitely couldn't have met Joe Black
At the age of around 35, Brad Pitt starred as the mysterious yet totally swoon-worthy personification of Death in the romantic drama, "Meet Joe Black." To compare his age gap with Ines de Ramon, at the time of the movie's premiere in 1998, he was only three years older than she is at the time of writing, in 2023. Six-year-old de Ramon most likely wasn't falling for Pitt in his character's suave tuxedo like many modern-day millennials were.
By the time de Ramon was of high school age, old enough to have posters of her Hollywood crushes in her bedroom, Pitt had some major blockbusters under his belt, including "Fight Club," "Ocean's Eleven," "Troy," and even a hit with his future ex-wife Angelina Jolie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Speaking of Jolie, while de Ramon was in the midst of her teen years, in 2008, Pitt was legally adopting Jolie's children and making plans to have little ones of their own.
For all we know, de Ramon could have been like almost every other high school girl at the time, fangirling over rising boyband the Jonas Brothers, catching up on episodes of "Gossip Girl," which was only in its second season, and listening to Fergie. Her experience starkly contrasts Pitt's high school days in the late 1970s and early '80s, when the young Missouri athlete likely jammed out to chart-topper "Y.M.C.A." by Village People on his cassette tape.
The celebrity couple bonded over their shared experiences
Even though they are separated by almost 30 years, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly share plenty of interests. As an insider informed Us Weekly, the duo enjoys exercising together, particularly going on hikes. De Ramon works in the jewelry business by day, putting her degree in business administration from the University of Geneva to good use at the Los Angeles brand Anita Ko. However, she also holds a certification as an integrative nutrition health coach and is considered a massive fitness fan.
Similarly, Pitt is known for maintaining his physique, dubbed the "Fight Club Body" on TikTok, through regular workouts and a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, de Ramon and Pitt share another connection — divorce. The actor has been married twice, first to Jennifer Aniston and then to Angelina Jolie. De Ramon also knows the delicate complexities of having an ex-spouse, as she was married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022. In fact, Pitt's never-ending legal drama with Jolie meant that he and de Ramon were working on finalizing their divorces around the same time in 2023.
As a separate source told Us Weekly, "He and Ines have the same interests and passions, and they really connect on that level," with another adding, "Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren't combative." Despite the chronological age difference, their past experiences and future interests brought them together in love.