Barron Trump's Hush-Hush White House Life Reaches New Level Of Strange
Where in the world is Barron Trump? The controversial president's youngest son reportedly made a big move to the White House earlier this fall, apparently opting to take his sophomore year classes at New York University's Washington, D.C. campus. Yet, contrary to what anyone might have expected, what followed was Barron's disappearance from the public eye. Now, Donald Trump's latest comment about his son is further complicating the mystery of his whereabouts.
On November 18, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo joined President Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and others for a special dinner at the White House. Since Barron is said to be living at the White House, one would think he would meet Ronaldo while he was visiting if he was a fan of the soccer star — right? According to Trump, he did. When he took the podium that night, the president explained, "My son is a big fan of Ronaldo ... Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now," per X (formerly Twitter). Interestingly, though, there were plenty of photos and videos from the night making the rounds online. And Barron was seemingly absent from all of them.
Trump's claims that Barron is at the White House haven't been proven
News that Barron Trump allegedly met Cristiano Ronaldo when the athlete visited the White House comes just a week after Donald Trump's appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." During the interview, Trump gave host Laura Ingraham a tour of his gaudy Oval Office makeover. As he led the Fox News host through the rest of the White House renovations he's had done recently, Ingraham asked if his kids took after his "delicate attention to detail" (via Fox).
Trump replied with his usual broken record praise about Barron, noting that his 19-year-old son is "tall." The mention of Barron prompted Ingraham to ask, "Is he here?" To which Trump replied, "He is. He's here. He's right upstairs. Want to see him?" Ingraham responded, "Yeah — I'd love to say hi," but Trump just continued walking. As Ingraham pressed with further questions about his kids, POTUS abruptly changed the subject back to the renovations.
It's interesting that amid Barron's absence from the public eye, Trump continues to reference the notion that he is living at the White House. Yet, he still remains out of sight. This certainly inspires questions about what's really going on with Barron and if he is actually at the White House at all.