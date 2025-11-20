Elon Musk's Four Word Response To Jeff Bezos' AI Project Hints Their Feud Will Heat Up Soon

Since stepping down as Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos has hardly been living the quiet life. He's launched his wife into space, bought The Washington Post, and, as of November 17, 2025, has stepped into another CEO position for his latest pet project. Hopping on the AI trend, the former Amazon mogul announced his own artificial intelligence company, Project Prometheus, which already has foundational funding of $6.2 billion (partially from Bezos' own deep pockets). His new role sets Bezos up as fresh competition in the money-hungry AI race (and impending, potentially disastrous AI bubble), and an unwelcomed guest in the eyes of fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who shared a brief, catty tweet on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Bezos' new company.

Haha no way 😂 Copy 🐈 https://t.co/TG8UMrWwQr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025

Musk's tweet used the cat emoji to call his new competitor a kindergarten insult, copycat. The X CEO's comment referenced his own pursuits into the world of artificial intelligence with his chatbot AI Grok, which he announced back in November 2023. With the growing popularity of AI, it's no surprise that the wealthy Bezos would want to dip his toe in the industry that Musk seemingly believes he has a trademark on.

However, the reality is that Musk's Grok is one of dozens of generative chatbots that have helped create the AI bubble, and his strides in the field are closely followed (if not left in the dust) by other artificial intelligence software. His playful tweet could be a harmless tease, but given the pair's history of competitive behavior, it's more likely that Musk's tweet held a bitter intent behind it.