Elon Musk's Four Word Response To Jeff Bezos' AI Project Hints Their Feud Will Heat Up Soon
Since stepping down as Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos has hardly been living the quiet life. He's launched his wife into space, bought The Washington Post, and, as of November 17, 2025, has stepped into another CEO position for his latest pet project. Hopping on the AI trend, the former Amazon mogul announced his own artificial intelligence company, Project Prometheus, which already has foundational funding of $6.2 billion (partially from Bezos' own deep pockets). His new role sets Bezos up as fresh competition in the money-hungry AI race (and impending, potentially disastrous AI bubble), and an unwelcomed guest in the eyes of fellow billionaire Elon Musk, who shared a brief, catty tweet on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Bezos' new company.
Haha no way 😂
Copy 🐈 https://t.co/TG8UMrWwQr
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025
Musk's tweet used the cat emoji to call his new competitor a kindergarten insult, copycat. The X CEO's comment referenced his own pursuits into the world of artificial intelligence with his chatbot AI Grok, which he announced back in November 2023. With the growing popularity of AI, it's no surprise that the wealthy Bezos would want to dip his toe in the industry that Musk seemingly believes he has a trademark on.
However, the reality is that Musk's Grok is one of dozens of generative chatbots that have helped create the AI bubble, and his strides in the field are closely followed (if not left in the dust) by other artificial intelligence software. His playful tweet could be a harmless tease, but given the pair's history of competitive behavior, it's more likely that Musk's tweet held a bitter intent behind it.
AI is only the latest chapter in Musk and Bezos' ongoing feud
Elon Musk loves himself a messy feud, and his competition with Jeff Bezos has certainly taken the cake for the most eyeroll-worthy reason. Their clash does nothing but boast of how wealthy and out-of-touch the two elitists truly are. As they fight over new billion-dollar companies that surge into the chaotic industry of artificial intelligence, their history paints a story of similar feuds with huge price tags.
Blue Origin (Bezos' space company) and SpaceX (Musk's company) battled it out in 2013 to see who would earn the coveted spot on NASA's launch pad. The dispute ended with SpaceX being granted permission to use the pad, but only after Bezos filed a protest against Musk, amidst allegations that phony tactics were being used to prevent SpaceX from winning the spot.
The feud snowballed into the following year when Musk protested a patent given to Blue Origin, claiming that it referenced work used for SpaceX's previous filing. A bitter argument broke out about whether Blue Origin (and thus Bezos) should be awarded the patent. Once again, Musk won the battle and Blue Origin was denied the patent. Musk is surely hoping that the courts (and luck) favor him yet again in what seems poised to be another competition with Bezos.