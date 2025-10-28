Jeff Bezos Made History For This Eyeroll-Worthy Reason (& Lauren Sánchez Is Surely Thrilled)
Jeff Bezos has hit a new high that will likely take his reputation to a new low. According to Fortune, the tech billionaire evidently decided that his Seattle mansion wasn't of much use to him anymore since he was living out of his $237 million compound in Miami with his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. So, the expansive, 9,420 square-foot property that came with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and plenty of luxurious amenities like an elevator and a massive walk-in closet went on the market.
Puget Sound Business Journal confirmed Cayan Investments LLC had snagged the keys in April 2025 in exchange for an eye-watering $63 million. What's more is that Jeff didn't just add a couple of measly millions to his hundreds of billions with the sale; he also became the person responsible for selling the most expensive property of all time in Washington State. Fortune reports that Jeff and his first wife, Mackenzie Scott, purchased the Seattle mansion for $37.5 million, so the sale earned him a nice little profit of around $25 million.
Since Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren's life only stood to get more lavish with that multi-million-dollar profit, it's safe to say that she was probably overjoyed by the sale. In contrast, regular people were left rolling their eyes at the thought of one of the richest people on the planet getting even richer. As a result, the achievement only underlined the fact that the Bezoses were just two of the many celebrities who soured their reputations beyond repair in 2025.
A little bit of humility could go a long way for the Bezoses
Lauren Sánchez Bezos once bragged about her major wealth and had everyone rolling their eyes. The former Fox News anchor took to Instagram to share a clip from her November 2024 appearance on the "Today" show, where Lauren proudly announced that she and future husband Jeff Bezos had donated $110 million to 40 grantees in order to provide aid for unhoused people. Although that substantial donation undoubtedly stirred a positive change, Lauren's announcement didn't sit well with viewers because it served as yet another reminder of how much money the couple had lying around.
Likewise, viewers were also irked because it came across as a thinly-veiled attempt to generate some positive publicity at a time when the world wanted nothing to do with billionaires. Moreover, the cringey moment served as further proof that Lauren Sánchez Bezos desperately needed a lesson in humility from Jeff's ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, to salvage her soured reputation. In contrast, Scott didn't make a huge show of the fact that she gave away an impressive $19 billion in the six years following her divorce alone.
It's worth noting that the Amazon founder told CNN in November 2022 that he fully intended to donate most of his net worth in "a levered way." However, it doesn't seem like Jeff has a concrete plan on how to achieve that goal since he has only donated $2 billion in his lifetime, while his net worth rose to over $200 billion in 2025, according to Forbes.