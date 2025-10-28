Jeff Bezos Made History For This Eyeroll-Worthy Reason (& Lauren Sánchez Is Surely Thrilled)

Jeff Bezos has hit a new high that will likely take his reputation to a new low. According to Fortune, the tech billionaire evidently decided that his Seattle mansion wasn't of much use to him anymore since he was living out of his $237 million compound in Miami with his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. So, the expansive, 9,420 square-foot property that came with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and plenty of luxurious amenities like an elevator and a massive walk-in closet went on the market.

Puget Sound Business Journal confirmed Cayan Investments LLC had snagged the keys in April 2025 in exchange for an eye-watering $63 million. What's more is that Jeff didn't just add a couple of measly millions to his hundreds of billions with the sale; he also became the person responsible for selling the most expensive property of all time in Washington State. Fortune reports that Jeff and his first wife, Mackenzie Scott, purchased the Seattle mansion for $37.5 million, so the sale earned him a nice little profit of around $25 million.

Since Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren's life only stood to get more lavish with that multi-million-dollar profit, it's safe to say that she was probably overjoyed by the sale. In contrast, regular people were left rolling their eyes at the thought of one of the richest people on the planet getting even richer. As a result, the achievement only underlined the fact that the Bezoses were just two of the many celebrities who soured their reputations beyond repair in 2025.