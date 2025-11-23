Who Is Magic Johnson's Wife, Cookie?

Cookie Johnson is the beloved wife of former NBA star Magic Johnson. Cookie — whose real name is Earleatha Kelly — grew up in the city of Huntsville, Alabama, with her dad, Earl Kelly, her mom, Cora, her older sister, Pat, and her younger brother, Harold. When she was little, her mother called her "Kookie," inspired by a character on "77 Sunset Strip." Needless to say, the nickname stuck, though there was a change in spelling that was Cookie's own doing. By 1965, when Cookie was just 6 years old, the Kelly family had moved to Detroit. She attended public school, eventually graduating from Detroit's Chadsey High School in 1977 before enrolling at Michigan State University — a move that completely changed the course of her life.

Cookie earned a bachelor's degree in clothing and textiles in 1981. Aside from Michigan State affording her an exceptional education, it's also the place where Cookie met her husband. One of the things that Cookie and Magic bonded over was their upbringing. "Earvin [Magic's birth name] and I are both Midwest people. We were pretty grounded because we didn't come from all of the money, and the glam and the glitz," she told her alma mater in October 2019.

After college, Cookie moved to Los Angeles, where Magic had already moved after he inked a 25-year, $25 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two would go on to get married and start a family, sharing all of life's rollercoasters the way a husband and wife should — together. Let's take a look at the life of Cookie Johnson.