Who Is Magic Johnson's Wife, Cookie?
Cookie Johnson is the beloved wife of former NBA star Magic Johnson. Cookie — whose real name is Earleatha Kelly — grew up in the city of Huntsville, Alabama, with her dad, Earl Kelly, her mom, Cora, her older sister, Pat, and her younger brother, Harold. When she was little, her mother called her "Kookie," inspired by a character on "77 Sunset Strip." Needless to say, the nickname stuck, though there was a change in spelling that was Cookie's own doing. By 1965, when Cookie was just 6 years old, the Kelly family had moved to Detroit. She attended public school, eventually graduating from Detroit's Chadsey High School in 1977 before enrolling at Michigan State University — a move that completely changed the course of her life.
Cookie earned a bachelor's degree in clothing and textiles in 1981. Aside from Michigan State affording her an exceptional education, it's also the place where Cookie met her husband. One of the things that Cookie and Magic bonded over was their upbringing. "Earvin [Magic's birth name] and I are both Midwest people. We were pretty grounded because we didn't come from all of the money, and the glam and the glitz," she told her alma mater in October 2019.
After college, Cookie moved to Los Angeles, where Magic had already moved after he inked a 25-year, $25 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two would go on to get married and start a family, sharing all of life's rollercoasters the way a husband and wife should — together. Let's take a look at the life of Cookie Johnson.
Cookie married Magic Johnson in 1991
Magic Johnson met Cookie Johnson while at Michigan State University. As for how they met, well, it's a story that the retired basketball star has previously shared. "A friend of ours knew her, and she knew me, but we didn't know each other," Magic said during a September 2022 appearance on the "Jennifer Hudson Show." "So we were coming to a party, it was a party, and she came walking in with the tightest jeans I've ever seen, caught a brother's eye," he continued. Magic went on to say that he kept an eye on Cookie all night as she danced and had a ball. Before the night was over, Magic asked his future wife for her phone number.
Magic and Cookie were on and off for a period of time before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. They tied the knot in September 1991 in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan. Flash forward to September 2025, and the couple celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. "Cookie and I want to thank our incredible friends for coming out to celebrate our anniversary yesterday," Magic captioned an Instagram post, marking the occasion. "A big thank you to my assistant Natalie for putting together a great celebration. Awesome food, awesome presentation, and the outside patio was fabulous! It made our 34th anniversary something to remember," he added.
She's a mother of two
Less than one year after they exchanged vows, Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson welcomed their first child together. Their son, Earvin "EJ" Johnson III, was born in June 1992. In 2013, EJ — who starred on the E! reality show "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" — came out as gay. Both of EJ's parents have been supportive of his sexuality and his decision to share his truth with the world.
In an interview with HuffPost, Cookie shared a bit about how she loves and supports her son. "To me, the most important thing is to let them know that you love them," she told the outlet, explaining that she'd known about EJ's sexuality for years. "These kids need that kind of support, they don't want to be ostracized especially at home with their own families ... and why should they be? So it was important for us to make sure that he knew ... that we loved him and we supported him 100 percent," she added.
In January 1995, the couple found out what it is like to adopt when they welcomed a baby girl they named Elisa. "I was born and raised in Los Angeles. My parents adopted me when I was 3 days old, but I never felt out of place growing up. I was completely immersed in the LA lifestyle for all of my childhood and teenage years," Elisa Johnson said in a 2016 interview with CR Fashion Book (via People). In 2021, Elisa launched her very own accessory line, with a focus on sunglasses. Unsurprisingly, her parents were by her side for the big day.
Cookie stood by Magic Johnson following his HIV diagnosis
When Cookie Johnson was pregnant with her first child, Magic Johnson tested positive for HIV. "It was hard because I loved her so much and I hated to hurt her," Magic told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" in 2021. "I've played against some of the best basketball players in the world, right? I've been in championships. I've been in nine [NBA] finals, so I know pressure. But there was no greater pressure than driving home to tell her." Thankfully, Cookie tested negative and their baby was healthy, which was a relief for the whole family.
In an interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" (via ABC News) in 2016, Cookie shared how she felt in those moments in her own words. "It scared me to death. I mean, I fell to my knees," she said of hearing her husband's health issues. "He said, 'If you want to leave, you know, I don't blame you. It's OK. I understand.' Then I said, 'Are you kidding me? No. I love you. I'm gonna stay here and help you live. I'm gonna stay here and we're gonna beat this thing. We're gonna figure out how to beat this thing,'" she added. Instead, Cookie chose to stick by his side and has since become an advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness.
In May 2025, Cookie announced that she had been chosen as The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) Champion for 2025. "After many years working to advocate for and ensure treatment and support for people affected by HIV/AIDS, I'm happy to continue this fight alongside this organization founded by Elizabeth Taylor, a woman I adored," Cookie captioned an Instagram sharing the news.
She's an entrepreneur and a published author
Cookie Johnson is very involved in philanthropic efforts and has served as a board member for the Magic Johnson Foundation since it was founded in 1991. Additionally, she's been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, thanks largely in part to her son's story.
A businesswoman in her own right, Cookie launched her very own denim line called CJ by Cookie Johnson in 2009. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that things would have taken off this fast," Cookie said of the business to Essence. Cookie also found the time to write a book in 2016, and became a New York Times best-selling author. "Believing in Magic," a memoir, allowed Cookie to share her perspective on her husband's HIV diagnosis and the aftermath.
Cookie works with a number of different organizations with mission statements that resonate with her. In October 2025, for example, she attended UCLA Health's Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House Annual Brunch. "The Center and Stuart House conduct such powerful work in the community, helping provide treatment and resources for sexual assault victims of all ages. It is such a privilege to attend and support this important cause! It was an honor to speak with Noah Wyle and the cast of 'The Pitt' who continue to raise awareness about this work," she captioned an Instagram post.
Cookie is a big sports fan
Cookie Johnson certainly isn't all work and no play. Aside from supporting her husband and the Los Angeles Lakers when he played (and in the years that followed his official 1996 retirement), Cookie has also become a huge baseball fan, not least because in March 2012, Magic Johnson became a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the time since, he and Cookie have attended many games and have even gotten to pose with the Commissioner's Trophy. On November 2, 2025, Magic and Cookie celebrated the team's back-to-back World Series win. "Another World Series Championship for our @dodgers!!!" Magic captioned a joint Instagram post that included photos of the couple sitting in the dugout and celebrating on the field.
A few days earlier, Cookie took to Instagram with a photo of herself catching the game from a suite. "Ok guys I have my lucky shoes on today, let's win this game!!!!!! Go Dodgers," she captioned the post. In the pic, Cookie wore a Dodgers jacket and a pair of Dodger-blue sneakers. "Never take those shoes off," Cookie's pal, actor Holly Robinson Peete, wrote in the comments.
She's a social butterfly
Keeping the momentum going with the whole work hard, play hard theme, Cookie Johnson is quite the social butterfly. One peek at her Instagram feed will pretty much tell you all you need to know about Cookie's social life: She has a lot of friends and she knows how to have fun. On November 13, 2025, she enjoyed a day out shopping with some girlfriends. "Had the best time this week, I spent the day in Manhasset with my good girlfriend's Nina and Simone! Started with a wonderful lunch at Toku, and ended with an amazing shopping experience at Hirshleifers. Always love coming to New York!!!" she captioned an Instagram post. Days earlier, she and Magic Johnson enjoyed a double date with their friends Frank and Nina Cooper.
On November 7, 2025, Cookie was on hand for a birthday celebration for her best friend, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. "Shout out to Toscano Brentwood for making our lunch so special!! Happy Birthday my friend," she captioned an Instagram post, tagging Jackson. And these are just examples from one month: Cookie is clearly living her best life and enjoying every single moment.