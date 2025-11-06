Television has seen plenty of medical dramas come and go, and while most are quite captivating with their drama and intensity, each has had something that real medical professionals have qualms with. "House, M.D.," for example, takes place within diagnostics, a department that doesn't exist in most hospitals the way it does on the series. There have also been many false things that "Grey's Anatomy" made audiences believe about medicine. And many audience members have wondered if "Chicago Med" is accurate at all. Then there's "The Pitt," an HBO medical drama that was praised upon its 2025 release for its accurate and authentic portrayal of a medical professional's experience working in a hospital emergency room. Creating such an accurate portrayal took a village, but none were more responsible for bringing the Pittsburgh emergency room to life than the cast of "The Pitt."

A mixture of tenured Hollywood actors and newbies in their breakout roles, the show's cast had audiences feeling each week like they were really inside an emergency room. The show and its motley crew of characters have greatly appealed to real medical professionals thanks in part to the standout writing, acting, and the extensive research the stars conducted behind the scenes. When they're not dressed up as medical professionals, here's what the cast of "The Pitt" looks like in real life.