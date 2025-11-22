Gisele Bündchen's Style Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

Runway modeling may seem glamorous, but Gisele Bündchen has been outspoken about the fact that there's a dark side to the fashion industry. Earning a coveted spot in a big time fashion show is no easy feat, and models can be replaced on a whim. Because of this, Bündchen has admitted that she had to wear whatever it took to remain in the industry — or else risk losing their career. "I'm not sure if you've been on the inside of the fashion industry, but it's very fast paced and it's also very changeable," she once told Refinery29. "I remember in the first five years, you saw girls come and go. Like one season, you see a girl all the time and the next season, it's like you didn't see her anywhere."

For many years — particularly at the beginning of her career — this dynamic forced Bündchen to embrace whatever styles were pushed on her. Although she was not always comfortable with the outfits that she wore on the runway, Bündchen did her best to do as she was told. "I always thought, 'I'm just going to show up, I'm going to give 100%,'" the model admitted in the same interview. But, as she gained fame, Bündchen was able to explore her own sense of style beyond her work attire. This transition gave her the freedom to prioritize comfort, coziness, and confidence in her personal wardrobe.