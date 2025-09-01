Strict Standards The Victoria's Secret Angels Have To Follow

The life of a Victoria's Secret Angel might look heavenly, but the reality is that some of the standards the models must meet can be hellish. Contrary to how it seems, the job is not all glitz and glam. What it's really like to work as a Victoria's Secret Angel might shock you. In fact, some famous faces have sashayed away due to the intense job requirements. This elite group is the cream of the crop, and most wanna-be Angels must audition to earn their wings, even if they currently model for the brand. That's because it is more than a prestigious modeling title. It is a lifestyle and culture that requires an unwavering commitment to the brand, and not every model is cut out for the demands.

The surprising origin story of Victoria's Secret involves a man named Roy Raymond who, frustrated with the experience of finding sexy lingerie for his wife, decided to open his own store in 1977. His idea was solid, but his concept floundered until The Limited owner, Leslie Wexner, bought him out for $1 million and an empire was born. Like any empire, Victoria's Secret soon toppled, partly due to the lack of model diversity, which has caused some controversy in recent years. Although they've aimed to rectify that issue, at the end of the day, Victoria's Secret is selling a fantasy. "This is the serious business of beautiful women," Ed Razek, former chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret told Forbes. "You have to want it and have to work for it."