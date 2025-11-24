John Travolta's Youngest Son Ben Has Been Through Some Tragic Things

John Travolta's life has been riddled with tragedy, and many of the hardships that befell the "Saturday Night Fever" actor also tormented his son, Benjamin Travolta. The youngest Travolta child was born on November 23, 2010, but before even entering the world, his life was complicated by a traumatic family experience. Ben's brother, Jett, tragically died from a seizure at the age of 16 while on a family vacation to the Bahamas in 2009.

At the time, Ben's famous father — who also has a daughter named Ella Bleu, who lives a lavish life — called Jett's death "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life" (via BBC News). While Ben could never fill Jett's absence, the immense loss shaped how John viewed his youngest son. After Ben was born, John told People (via ABC News): "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He's brought us a new beginning, and his presence has brought joy to all the people who have wanted the best for us."

Already living in the shadow of grief, Ben experienced another great loss. In July 2020, John's wife and the mother of his children, Kelly Preston, died at 57 following a long battle with breast cancer. After mourning Preston's passing, the "Grease" star had the difficult task of explaining death to Ben, who was just 10 years old at the time. According to John, Ben feared that he would lose his father after suffering two deaths in the family. "Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay," John told his son, recalling the moment on Kevin Hart's talk show, "Hart to Heart" (via Entertainment Tonight). "I could die tomorrow, you could, I mean, anybody can."