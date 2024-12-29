The Lavish Life Of John Travolta's Daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta

If you've been wondering what John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter looks like now, let us be the first to tell you that you're in for a real treat. An actress and model, there is no question that the 24-year-old is seriously stunning, however, her work as an artist has allowed her to create a persona separate from her famous parents. That's right, what you didn't know about Ella Bleu Travolta is that she is a singer/songwriter, who recorded some of her very first songs during the 2020 pandemic. "I had a bunch of voice memos on my phone of little bits of songs that I wanted to finish, or it was just, like, a little melody or a few lyrics," Ella explained to Today. "And then, my dad listened to one and he was like, 'You know, you should finish one of these songs. You should finish writing it.' So, that kind of gave me a little bit of a confidence boost."

Between her fame and her father's, Ella Bleu Travolta is an absolute force to be reckoned with, and the star has been presented with many splendid opportunities. From traveling across the world in a private jet to walking the runway at New York Fashion Week, here is the lavish life of John Travolta's daughter.