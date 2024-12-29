The Lavish Life Of John Travolta's Daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta
If you've been wondering what John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter looks like now, let us be the first to tell you that you're in for a real treat. An actress and model, there is no question that the 24-year-old is seriously stunning, however, her work as an artist has allowed her to create a persona separate from her famous parents. That's right, what you didn't know about Ella Bleu Travolta is that she is a singer/songwriter, who recorded some of her very first songs during the 2020 pandemic. "I had a bunch of voice memos on my phone of little bits of songs that I wanted to finish, or it was just, like, a little melody or a few lyrics," Ella explained to Today. "And then, my dad listened to one and he was like, 'You know, you should finish one of these songs. You should finish writing it.' So, that kind of gave me a little bit of a confidence boost."
Between her fame and her father's, Ella Bleu Travolta is an absolute force to be reckoned with, and the star has been presented with many splendid opportunities. From traveling across the world in a private jet to walking the runway at New York Fashion Week, here is the lavish life of John Travolta's daughter.
She starred in a movie with her dad at just 7-years-old
Born to two of Hollywood's most beloved and accomplished actors, it's no surprise that Ella Bleu Travolta developed a love for the stage and screen. As a toddler, the spunky young girl put on a number of her own productions inside John Travolta's stunning home, showcasing her ability to dance, sing, and of course, act. "In our house in Maine we have this stage area set up with a little red curtain and my friends and I would perform there ...," Ella shared with People. "We did (everything), from the Hulk to Christmas shows and one year we all played different 'Housewives of Maine'."
After a few years of sharing her innate talents with her parents, Ella Bleu Travolta expressed her desire to star in a movie. Of course, John Travolta was more than eager to make his daughter's wish come true, and it was during this time that the casting for "Old Dogs" was taking place. At just 7, Ella was set to star alongside her father, and mother, in the family-friendly comedy, portraying the role of Emily Greer, one of the twins in the film. Though Ella's part in "Old Dogs" would be her big screen debut, it wouldn't be the last time she shared the stage with her famous father. Nearly a decade later, Ella joined the cast of the crime thriller, "The Poison Rose," starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.
She walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival
To promote their film, "Gotti," John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston took off to France, attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. However, the pair was accompanied by two very special, and equally lovable, guests; none other than their kids: Ella Bleu Travolta and her younger brother Benjamin.
Ella looked nothing short of fabulous as she strolled down the red carpet, quickly proving to fans that John Travolta's daughter had grown up to be stunning. To match her parents, the then 18-year-old sported a black, floor-length gown, which included a black and white printed bodice and black cardigan sweater. 7-year-old Benjamin, on the other hand, went for a brighter look, matching a white, printed t-shirt with a pair of white jeans. To keep with the black and white theme, however, the young boy donned a stylish black blazer, the perfect ensemble for his very first red carpet experience.
Ella Bleu Travolta also accompanied her parents for the second portion of the evening, where her father was honored with Variety's Cinema Icon Award. This award was presented to Travolta to celebrate his extensive Hollywood career, a special and notable moment for his daughter to witness firsthand.
She enjoyed a private jet trip around the world
For those of you who don't already know, John Travolta is so much more than your favorite T-bird, he's also a certified pilot who owns a private jet. Over the years, the star has treated himself and his kids to some pretty awesome vacations, though nothing may be able to top the trip the trio took in 2022. In a video posted to Travolta's Instagram on July 27th of the same year, fans were given a look inside the most epic summer family vacation. With their father at the helm, both Ella and her brother Benjamin visited some of the world's most stunning places, and enjoyed the views with some of their closest friends.
The video begins with a pan of the group aboard the private plane, with Ella Bleu Travolta cozied up on one of the luxurious couches. This is quickly followed by a clip of the crew enjoying a hike in Iceland, as well as time well spent in Greece visiting the famous Parthenon. Of course, any good summer vacation calls for some fun in the sun and sand, and Ella and Benjamin could be seen enjoying several water activities. The trip also seemed to include stops in Dubai and Paris, France, making it one that Travolta and his kids will surely never forget.
She went on a designer shopping spree in Paris with her dad
There is nothing more dreamy than the thought of a day spent shopping in Paris, France, and for Ella Bleu Travolta, such a fantasy came to life during the summer of 2022. Yes, the singer/songwriter was treated to a designer shopping spree courtesy of her dad, browsing the sumptuous shelves of Chanel and Dior before returning to her hotel.
The pair looked nothing short of chic as they strolled the city's Avenue Montaigne, donning classic shades of blue and white with striking black accents. For an easy, breezy look, Ella Bleu Travolta stepped out in a pair of white, straight-leg trousers, which she perfectly paired with a t-shirt from none other than Celine. To tie the look together, she accessorized her outfit with Hermes sandals, and a dainty, gold necklace for a bit of shimmer and shine. John Travolta, on the other hand, went for a more smart yet casual look, pairing a navy blue t-shirt and slim-fit blazer with a pair of medium-wash jeans.
Ella Bleu Travolta walked the runway at NYFW
2022 was undoubtedly a big year for Ella Bleu Travolta, as the singer released her debut single titled "Dizzy" in January. Yet such an accomplishment would only bring about another opportunity in September, where Ella would make her debut as a New York Fashion Week model.
Walking in the Karl Lagerfeld show in celebration of their Cara Loves Karl collection, Ella Bleu Travolta looked absolutely stunning as she worked her all-black ensemble. The outfit was composed of a sleek black blazer and wide-leg trouser duo, which perfectly showcased the sheer, lace corset which she donned underneath. "Thank you @karllagerfeld," the model captioned a post on her Instagram, which featured Ella in her runway attire as well as a few behind-the-scenes images. Fans in the comment section went absolutely crazy for the overall look, stating that the gorgeous star was "all grown up and looking so awesome!"
In addition to walking the runway for the first time at New York Fashion Week, Ella Bleu Travolta also attended additional shows. This included an appearance at the Kate Spade presentation, where Ella stunned in a white, lace dress with a teal bag and fun pink heels. "What an honor to attend this event and see your wonderful collection," Ella captioned a post on social media. "Could not have asked for a better way to start my first Fashion Week."
She took a private plane to Vegas to celebrate her dad
John Travolta's 69th birthday called for an extra special celebration, bringing his daughter and friends to none other than Sin City. "I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday," the "Grease" star captioned a video on Instagram. "So here we go! Viva Las Vegas!" The video clip begins with a shot of the birthday boy alongside Ella Bleu Travolta, who looks stunning in a black, sequin gown as she boards her father's private jet. Ella, along with other guests, can then be seen indulging in food and drink on board, including a delicious steak and potato dinner that looked nothing short of drool-worthy.
Once in Vegas, the group is pictured partaking in the usual activities, like playing blackjack and enjoying a live show. Fans are then treated to a sweet clip of Travolta and his daughter, as he gives her a twirl to showcase the duo's outfit change for the evening; a dapper blue suit and a short, sparkly dress. "Beautiful memories with your daughter, which are most important in life," one fan commented underneath the post. Just a few days before their trip to Las Vegas, Ella Bleu Travolta took to her Instagram with a sweet birthday message for her dad. "Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," she wrote alongside a cute selfie of the pair. "The most incredible father, friend, and role model anyone could ask for."
She was invited to her first Milan Fashion Week show
After participating in New York Fashion Week for the first time in 2022, Ella Bleu Travolta quickly became a name to remember within the fashion world. So, it was no surprise when the model was caught at another major event, attending her very first Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.
In a photo posted to her Instagram on February 25, fans were given a look at one of Ella Bleu Travolta's fashion week ensembles. The singer was a guest at the Elisabetta Franchi show, where she viewed the latest and greatest styles from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection. Though the photo is black and white, that didn't stop our jaws from dropping, as Ella dons a sequin bodysuit with a perfectly plunging neckline. She matched her top with a chic pair of trousers and pointed-toe heels, which she further accessorized with a skinny belt, a little black bag, and dainty earrings. Followers of Ella's went absolutely crazy in the comments, raving about her gorgeous look and wishing her well in her modeling career. Of course, the top comment underneath her post was one made by her dad. "I'm so proud of you my baby. You look gorgeous," he gushed.
A few days prior, Ella Bleu Travolta attended another fashion week show, sitting front row at the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi. The model rocked a sheer, beaded bodysuit with a gray jacket and matching trousers, accessorizing the look with strappy sandals.
Her dad threw her a birthday party in their $10M mansion
It is no secret that John Travolta loves creating special moments and memories for his kids, and so much was true when planning his daughter's 24th birthday. On April 4, 2024, the star took to his Instagram in celebration of Ella Bleu Travolta, where he posted a video recapping the fabulous events of the day, as well as a heartwarming message to his daughter.
The video begins with the stunning singer making her very own birthday cake; a chocolate work of art complete with delicate, white roses and pink-colored sprinkles. Ella then joins her dad in his convertible for a special birthday spin, before returning to presents and balloons inside the family's $10 million Florida mansion. Though Ella Bleu Travolta chose to celebrate her special day at home with family, the star looked gorgeous in her all-black fit and freshly chopped locks. Fans and other stars, including actress Sharon Stone, wished the 24-year-old a happy and healthy birthday, . "Happy Birthday beautiful young woman...," Stone gushed underneath Travolta's post. "It fills me with joy to see you growing into such a lovely lady."
She stepped out in $1K pumps for a Pulp Fiction reunion
Just two weeks after celebrating her 24th birthday, Ella Bleu Travolta headed to the Chinese Theatre to honor the 30th anniversary of "Pulp Fiction." With her father by her side, the model stunned in a printed, satin A-line dress, complete with a black, lace underskirt for a classy and delicate touch. However, the real star of her look you may be asking? Ella's footwear of choice, as the star stepped out in a pair of Dior's J'Adior Slingback pumps. Priced at $1,050, their sleek and sophisticated shape made them the perfect accessory for a red carpet event, especially one dedicated to such a classic production. Meanwhile, white bows along the side of the shoe added just the right amount of contrast, as well as a bit of femininity and the brand's notorious logo.
Travolta looked nothing short of dapper alongside his radiant daughter as well, pairing a well-tailored jacket with a black sweater and dark-wash pair of denim. The "Pulp Fiction" star took to Instagram with a video recap from the evening, which showcases the cast of the independent film partaking in photos and interviews. The clip even includes snippets from the original 1994 movie, a touch that fans were happy to see as they celebrated the anniversary themselves.
She headed to the Paris Olympics in style
As you've probably noticed, John and Ella Bleu Travolta have an extremely close relationship, as the two have been spotted on a number of father-daughter dates over the years. However, in August 2024, the duo decided to step things up a notch, and headed to Paris for a live viewing of the Olympics.
In a video posted to John Travolta's Instagram on August 11, fans were given a recap of the special series of events. "This was our father-daughter trip to Paris for the Olympics," Travolta captioned his post, and it's safe to say that we wish we could have been right by their side. The montage begins with clips from the women's gymnastics competition, including those of Simone Biles as she competed in the vault event. Ella Bleu looked particularly chic as she rocked a black camisole and matching newsboy hat, which she perfectly accessorized with a heart-shaped necklace and cross-body bag. The video then cuts to a few clips of the duo spectating a tennis match, where Ella could be seen wearing a classic white tee and simple, stud earrings. Travolta and his daughter were joined by other famous names, including restaurateur and Food Network favorite Guy Fieri.
Of course, a trip to Paris must include a stop at the famous Eiffel Tower, which was completely decked out with the Olympic rings and twinkling lights. "You're such a good dad," one fan commented under the post. "Making unforgettable memories," another wrote.
She wore Chanel on the cover of a magazine
In combination with the release of her debut EP titled "Colors of Love" Ella Bleu Travolta found herself a spot on the cover of Hunger Magazine. "Introducing our 'Good People' cover star Ella Bleu Travolta," the publication titled a post made to their Instagram account, which showcases the gorgeous singer as she strikes a pose.
Though we have yet to read the story ourselves, which discusses the inspiration behind her EP, there's no denying that Ella Bleu Travolta looks absolutely stunning in her Chanel look. Donning the brand from head to toe, Ella showcases her petite figure in a black mini dress with silver zipper detail, perfectly paired with an oversized, gray jacket and accessorized with a chunky, pearl Chanel belt. All clothing and accessories have come straight from the brand's Cruise 2024/25 collection, giving them that effortless yet luxurious glam feel. Of course, fans were sure to comment on the look below the post, showering the star with compliments and expressing their love for her music. "You are radiant in the editorial and your songs are beautiful, " one follower wrote. "You take stunning to a higher level," another raved.