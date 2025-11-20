Keith Urban's 2025 CMA Performance Gets Overshadowed By Donald Trump Controversy

Keith Urban would be forgiven for assuming that his contentious divorce from Nicole Kidman would eclipse his performance at the Country Music Association Awards on November 19. However, people actually couldn't stop talking about his shocking appearance at a Mar-a-Lago party earlier this week, sparking a rumor about Urban's political affiliation. A video of the Australian country singer belting Chappell Roan's LGBTQ+ anthem "Pink Pony Club" at Donald Trump's estate went viral after Florida-based real estate agent Tali Israel posted the clip on Instagram. While some people were ecstatic to hear that Urban and Trump were in the same room, others were disappointed with the musician.

"I've totally lost all respect for Keith Urban," one person asserted on X (formerly Twitter). "Keith Urban being M@GA sure wasn't on my 2025 bingo card," wrote someone else. Others even praised Kidman for getting out of their relationship. Audiences watching the CMAs at home also took to social media to actively protest Urban when he took the stage to sing "Where the Blacktop Ends" with Lainey Wilson. "Not a Keith Urban fan. Gonna watch #SouthernComfort on @BravoTV. Buh bye," an X user ranted, while others simply booed.