Since his rise to stardom, Keith Urban has been a unique figure in the music industry. As an Australian singer who grew fond of American country, Urban exploded onto the music scene as a solo artist in the late '90s. From the early 2000s onward, Urban underwent a stunning transformation, becoming one of the more successful country artists the genre has seen. Despite his multiple Grammy nominations and successful album releases — from "Golden Road" to "Ripcord" — Urban has been subject to various public perceptions about his life outside of music.

This isn't new to any musician, as artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are on the receiving end of numerous rumors. Like his fellow singers, Urban's relationship with these rumors span innumerable years, and while Urban has maintained a successful career through it all, it didn't make the general public less likely to spread misinformation. Aside from the more humorous ones he's had to debunk over time, other rumors purposefully dug into aspects of his personal life. Although it's easy to decipher which gossip to pay attention to, the few that saw the light of day were oftentimes hard to ignore. Whether it be theories about his early foray into music or his battles with addiction, these are the 10 rumors about Keith Urban we couldn't ignore!