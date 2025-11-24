The Affair Drama That Will Haunt Queen Letizia Forever

It feels almost like royal marriages and cheating rumors go hand-in-hand nowadays, based on the sheer number of affair scandals involving royal families that have popped up over the years. The British royal family might be the unofficial champion in this category, considering almost every couple has faced such accusations. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's relationship was plagued by infidelity rumors, while their son King Charles III admitted to having an affair with Queen Camilla while he was married to Princess Diana. Sarah Ferguson's toe-sucking scandal led to the breakdown of her relationship with the royal family, while rumors that William, Prince of Wales cheated on Catherine, Princess of Wales went so viral that he was forced to send legal letters to British publications. However, the Spanish royal family might have given them a run for their money when juicy but unverified details about Queen Letizia's alleged affair with her former brother-in-law surfaced in 2024.

In royal reporter Jamie Peñafiel's book, "Letizia & I," Jaime del Burgo claimed he was an old flame whom the journalist-turned-queen met and began dating before Felipe even entered her life. According to the businessman, they broke things off when Letizia started seeing the king in 2002, but they allegedly decided to continue their romantic relationship after she tied the knot with Felipe two years later. Del Burgo alleged that their purported secret relationship became serious enough that he and Letizia later started working towards "being free" to marry and start a family with each other, as quoted by the Daily Mail. However, Letizia ultimately chose Felipe and allegedly called it quits with Del Burgo in 2011. The following year, the latter wed Letizia's sister, Telma, but the marriage ended in a split within a couple of years.