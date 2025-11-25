The Scandal That Ruined Dr. Oz's Reputation & Started His Downfall From Fame

Dr. Mehmet Oz, better known simply as Dr. Oz, seems to have the end-all, be-all cure for everything except his own soured reputation. The celebrity doctor's fall from grace arguably began in 2014, when he had to appear before a congressional subcommittee and defend himself against some dubious claims the TV personality had made on his eponymous talk show. In her power as chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, then-Senator Claire McCaskill brought up how Dr. Oz had touted products like raspberry ketones and green coffee extract as "miracle" and "magical" cures for weight loss, despite there being little to no scientific evidence to back up those claims, per the Washington Post. Elsewhere, McCaskill pointed out that there was "a real crisis in consumer protection," and Dr. Oz wasn't doing much to help it (via CBS News).

Ultimately, the Democratic politician simply couldn't come to terms with how the celebrity doctor was using his influence to push unscientific solutions on vulnerable people. In his response, Dr. Oz acknowledged that some of his miracle cures likely wouldn't get the FDA's stamp of approval because they didn't have sufficient scientific evidence. However, the former talk show host still insisted that he thoroughly researched every product he backed and had even recommended them to his loved ones.

After reassuring McCaskill that he understood her concerns about the language he used to promote certain products, Dr. Oz confessed that he felt he wouldn't be able to stir a positive change in American healthcare if he had to constantly second-guess every word he uttered. However, some of the biggest controversies surrounding Dr. Oz's show could have been averted if the doctor had chosen his words more carefully.