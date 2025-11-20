Donald Trump And JD Vance Prove Just How Unpopular They Really Are With Latest Snub

You know you've really messed up when you don't even get invited to someone's funeral. Sadly, this is the reality for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, whose invitations to Former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral appear to have gotten lost in the mail, according to a CNN source. The remaining four living vice presidents all received their invitations, as well as Former Presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush. Ouch. The controversial politician's upcoming funeral is the talk of the town in Washington, D.C., with over 1,000 attendees expected to attend the event.

Vance and Trump's approval ratings have been plummeting lately, in part because the president continues to stick his head in the sand, insisting that the cost of living has come down for the average American since he took office, even though this has definitely not been the public's experience. Even Vance, perhaps accidentally, undermined his boss when he acknowledged on Fox News in November 2025 that lowering certain prices "is going to take a long time" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Then, of course, there's the duo's botched handling of the Epstein files saga.

While Trump might finally have caved on having them released, an email chain between Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, which was released to the public in November 2025, didn't exactly score the former "Apprentice" host any brownie points. The emails appear to hint that Trump knew what Epstein was up to and remained quiet. There is no proof he engaged in any wrongdoing, but it's been enough to cast some doubt on his innocence in the court of public opinion regardless.