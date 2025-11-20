Donald Trump And JD Vance Prove Just How Unpopular They Really Are With Latest Snub
You know you've really messed up when you don't even get invited to someone's funeral. Sadly, this is the reality for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, whose invitations to Former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral appear to have gotten lost in the mail, according to a CNN source. The remaining four living vice presidents all received their invitations, as well as Former Presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush. Ouch. The controversial politician's upcoming funeral is the talk of the town in Washington, D.C., with over 1,000 attendees expected to attend the event.
Vance and Trump's approval ratings have been plummeting lately, in part because the president continues to stick his head in the sand, insisting that the cost of living has come down for the average American since he took office, even though this has definitely not been the public's experience. Even Vance, perhaps accidentally, undermined his boss when he acknowledged on Fox News in November 2025 that lowering certain prices "is going to take a long time" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Then, of course, there's the duo's botched handling of the Epstein files saga.
While Trump might finally have caved on having them released, an email chain between Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, which was released to the public in November 2025, didn't exactly score the former "Apprentice" host any brownie points. The emails appear to hint that Trump knew what Epstein was up to and remained quiet. There is no proof he engaged in any wrongdoing, but it's been enough to cast some doubt on his innocence in the court of public opinion regardless.
The White House tried to downplay Trump's lack of an invitation to Cheney's funeral
Dick Cheney took plenty of shots at Donald Trump over the years, once warning that "there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," per Reuters. It should therefore come as no surprise that the controversial leader hasn't been invited to the former vice president's funeral. The White House not only downplayed Cheney's death — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned it in passing during a briefing, while Trump is yet to issue an official statement at the time of writing — but it also appears that the president and his VP's lack of an invitation is being downplayed too. In a statement to USA Today, a White House staffer didn't even mention that they weren't invited, instead confirming only that Trump would not be in attendance at the funeral, nor would any members of his administration.
They also mentioned that the president wasn't asked to deliver a speech at the upcoming service. This made it sound as if Trump and Vance had chosen not to attend, instead of having been deliberately left off the guest list. Whatever the case, there's no arguing that it is downright strange that a sitting commander-in-chief has not been invited to a former vice president's funeral. Trump, who is well known for his social media meltdowns, has thus far been curiously silent on his lack of an invitation, and if he's wise, he'll stay the course rather than risk making an awkward situation even worse.