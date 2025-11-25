Tragic Details About Former CBS News Anchor Dan Rather's Life

Dan Rather was born in a small town in Texas in 1931. The family moved to Houston when Rather was young, and his passion for reading was instilled in him by his hardworking parents. However, when he was just 12 years old, Rather came down with rheumatic fever, a rare type of inflammatory disease that impacts children and can lead to permanent heart damage. The situation was very dire, and Rather reflected on his childhood illness in a video he posted to Facebook in 2020, amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a child, I was bedridden with rheumatic fever. The world was going by outside my window, and I lay inside, unable to move much and unsure of my fate," Rather wrote, alongside a video of himself reading the famous William Ernest Henley poem "Invictus," which he said inspired him as a child to overcome his ailment. "I could hear my parents' words of worry as they spoke in hushed tones outside of what they thought was my earshot. But when they spoke to me, they instilled a sense of purpose and hope."

During his illness, Rather listened to news broadcasts on the radio and discovered his passion for reporting. This was a passion he pursued after high school, although he was almost sidetracked from his destiny when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954. However, shortly after joining, they discovered he'd fought rheumatic fever as a child and was discharged due to health concerns. This redirected Rather back toward his first love of reporting, and he began working for a radio station run by the Houston Chronicle, which thus sparked the true start of his legendary career.