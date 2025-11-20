George W. Bush's Dig At Daughter Jenna's Career Paints A Toxic Picture Of Their Relationship

It's no secret that the Bush twins live very different lives than their famous dad. But, surely George W. Bush still respects the careers his successful daughters have built, right? Maybe not. Jenna Bush Hager has revealed her dad's opinion of her talk show "Today with Jenna & Friends," and it may hint at some surprising family tension.

Rotating celeb cohosts join Jenna at her "Today with Jenna & Friends" table. So, it's only natural to wonder if her dad will one day appear on the show. On November 19 on "Today," Jenna explained why she thinks he'd turn down an invite to be a guest cohost. "I'm sure he'll still say no. He says things like, 'I don't watch your dumb show,'" she explained, per Page Six. The cohosts laughed at the bluntness of Jenna's statement, and Carson Daly even defused the situation, joking, "That's why we love him!" Jenna added, "I've actually asked him, and maybe I'll do a public ask for him to come and be a 'friend' since he's my father." Of course, Jenna's casual, comedic demeanor is one of the things that makes her such a likable talk show host. Yet, it was hard to simply take this statement as a joke. Instead, it seemed like a surprisingly hurtful way for Jenna's own father to talk about her accomplishments.