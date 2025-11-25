Donald Trump's Biggest Meltdowns Over ABC News

In September 2025, Pam Bondi, US Attorney General, announced that she would target hate speech, a legally protected right under the First Amendment. Her declaration caused outrage across both parties. Brit Hume from Fox News, long-standing supporters of Donald Trump, tweeted in direct opposition to Bondi's claims, saying "Someone needs to explain to Ms. Bondi that so-called 'hate speech,' repulsive though it may be, is protected by the First Amendment. She should know this."

When President Donald Trump was asked by ABC's Jon Karl to clarify what his cabinet member meant by this assertion, he responded, (via Deadline) "She'll probably go after people like you, because you treat me so unfairly. You have a lot of hate in your heart." The president continued, (via Deadline) "Maybe they will come after ABC. ABC paid me $16 million recently for a form of hate speech. Your company paid me $16 million for a form of hate speech, so maybe they will have to go after you."

The lawsuit that Trump referred to was in fact not about hate speech, but rather about libel. His January 2025 legal dispute with the broadcasting company started after George Stephanopoulos misconstrued a sexual assault charge against the president as rape. The words were determined to have caused damage to Trump's reputation, but were not direct expressions of hate or violence, which the president framed them as in September 2025.