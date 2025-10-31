7 Big Scandals That Will Always Haunt ABC

The following article mentions sexual abuse and suicide.

Name one major TV network that hasn't found itself caught up in one debacle or another. We'll wait. From Fox News' most explosive controversies to the memorable scandals that completely rocked CNN, it's clear that networks can't always prevent or smooth over problems, try as they might. On-air slip-ups, news anchors going rogue on social media, shocking behind-the-scenes decisions — the list goes on.

In 2025, ABC found itself smack-dab in the middle of the messiest of spotlights, courtesy of the second Trump administration. The network, like many others that haven't made it their full-time job to praise the president, has faced open criticism from Trump, who took to Truth Social in August 2025 to take a swipe at the company. NBC also got pulled into the fray, with Trump accusing both networks of going to extreme lengths to speak badly of him. "ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC," the president penned. "I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA."

While getting called out by the president could be considered a big deal, the game is different when it's Donald Trump, who both loves and loathes the media, depending on how it's depicting him on any given day. But the president's ire isn't the only problem the network has had to deal with over the years. From having to fire employees for questionable tweets, weathering the fallout of faulty reporting, and having to deal with a love affair between two of its anchors, ABC is not exactly short on scandal.