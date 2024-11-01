Donald Trump Is Facing Some Serious Money Problems
It's not a secret that Donald Trump has run into money problems for the cost of his rallies, but that's not all. He's racked up a significant number of costs. In an October 2024 report, Forbes calculated the number of liabilities Trump is facing, which includes costs related to his lawsuits, his real estate ventures, and his Mar-a-Lago club. They equal approximately $1.8 billion in liabilities, with spread-out maturity dates.
Trump is only a limited partner in some of his real estate dealings, meaning he will not have to personally pay all or some of the money back on those properties. That was one reason Alan Garten, the chief legal officer for the former president, felt Forbes' assessment was inaccurate. Another was that Trump is in the process of appealing his lawsuits. But if Trump can't get those appeals, he owes the money for those — which equals about $574 million of the $1.8 billion.
Since Trump reportedly only has about $410 million (including cash he has and not other assets), it dulls the glossy sheen painting Trump as an ultra-successful, ultra-rich businessman. But what could Trump do to get out of this situation?
Trump may need to say goodbye to some shares
Dan Alexander, the author of the Forbes report on Donald Trump's money troubles, was interviewed by CNN on October 31, 2024, about his findings. He broke down the various costs and explained that if Trump lets go of some of his shares in the company that owns the social media platform Truth Social, that could alleviate Trump's money woes.
"Right now, he has about $410 million in cash, but he has $1.8 billion in liabilities," Alexander said. Referring to the Trump Media & Technology Group, Alexander continued, "So he's gonna have to sell something, and those shares right now, now they move a ton, but today are worth over $4 billion. That makes up the majority of his fortune right now." Alexander believed that Trump could take home $500 million to $1 billion by selling some shares. That, plus the money he already has, would help pay back his mounting liabilities.
It's unclear if Trump would ever part with those shares, and his focus at present seems to be winning the 2024 presidential election with spectacles like his recent garbage man stunt, appearing the brightest orange he's ever been.