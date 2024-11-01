Donald Trump Is Facing Some Serious Money Problems

It's not a secret that Donald Trump has run into money problems for the cost of his rallies, but that's not all. He's racked up a significant number of costs. In an October 2024 report, Forbes calculated the number of liabilities Trump is facing, which includes costs related to his lawsuits, his real estate ventures, and his Mar-a-Lago club. They equal approximately $1.8 billion in liabilities, with spread-out maturity dates.

Trump is only a limited partner in some of his real estate dealings, meaning he will not have to personally pay all or some of the money back on those properties. That was one reason Alan Garten, the chief legal officer for the former president, felt Forbes' assessment was inaccurate. Another was that Trump is in the process of appealing his lawsuits. But if Trump can't get those appeals, he owes the money for those — which equals about $574 million of the $1.8 billion.

Since Trump reportedly only has about $410 million (including cash he has and not other assets), it dulls the glossy sheen painting Trump as an ultra-successful, ultra-rich businessman. But what could Trump do to get out of this situation?

