Bill Gates' Not-So-Humble Brag Shows Why His Daughter Is So Out Of Touch

The children of tech billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates have an interesting relationship with wealth, to say the very least. For starters, Bill has long made it clear that when he eventually dies, his children will only inherit a small fraction of his vast fortune, with the overwhelming majority of it set to go towards charitable causes. Not only that, but Melinda had no interest in raising overly spoiled kids, and made a conscious effort to give hers a childhood reminiscent of her own middle-class upbringing. However, it doesn't really seem like that stuck. Bill and Melinda's daughter Jennifer Gates, for instance, lives a wildly lavish life that can make her seem pretty out of touch. And a not-so-humble brag from Bill makes it abundantly clear that he's feeding into that lifestyle, despite his and Melinda's alleged efforts to combat it.

Bill took a relatively laid-back tone while discussing his massive Seattle home in a January 2025 interview with The Times, but the details he chose to reveal betray just how accustomed he and his family are to living luxuriously, despite the air of modesty. "My house in Seattle, I admit, is gigantic," the Microsoft co-founder said, adding, "My sisters have downsized. I can't. I like the houses I have. My kids like to come back — that is a luxury. I don't cook, I don't make my own bed, but I don't mind if no one has made it — I wouldn't notice." In other words, though Bill doesn't plan on leaving his kids most of what he's worth when he passes away, he certainly doesn't seem to have too many qualms about enabling their expensive lifestyles in the meantime. And this is far from the only example of Bill undermining his ex-wife's middle-class philosophy.