The Wildly Expensive & Out Of Touch Gift Bill Gates Got His Daughter For Graduating College
Unlike Jeff Bezos — who spent $50 million on his wedding with Lauren Sánchez Bezos — and Elon Musk — who dropped hundreds of millions of dollars on Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign — the image Bill Gates has built for himself is that of a philanthropic billionaire whose main concern is eradicating malaria and making clean drinking water more accessible. However, the Microsoft cofounder has also used his wealth to treat himself to some pretty neat big boy toys. In addition to the usual car collection, Gates is also the owner of several private jets and a 390-foot superyacht worth an eye-popping $645 million (all of which run on eco-friendly fuel, of course). The tech mogul is just as generous with his three children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe. Needless to say, the Gates kids all live lavish lives. However, if you thought that was the limit of how much a billionaire parent can spoil their children, think again, as Gates proved he's a next-level gift-giver with the present he gave his eldest daughter Jennifer for her college graduation: a 124-acre horse farm.
The farm Jennifer received to celebrate her getting her degree in human biology from Stanford University in 2018 is situated in one of the wealthiest areas in the country, New York's Westchester County, so it's no surprise that it cost her parents a staggering $15.82 million. But although it was wildly expensive and out of touch as a gift, the property ended up being a great investment for Gates.
The horse farm now holds plenty of great memories for Jennifer
The North Salem property is a 35-mile drive from Manhattan, where she has a $5 million condo and continued her education after graduating from Stanford University. (She received her master's degree in public health from Columbia University in 2023 and graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai with a medical degree the following year). This allowed Jennifer to stay close to her beloved horses and continue practicing her million-dollar hobby, horse riding, while pursuing her degrees. An accomplished show jumper, she has competed in numerous national and international equestrian events and took home a number of trophies, including two first-place finishes in 2017.
The horse farm also served as the venue for Jennifer's extravagant wedding to Nayel Nassar, an Olympic show jumper, in October 2021. "My universe 10.16.21," she captioned the romantic snap of her and Nassar on Instagram.
The Westchester farm isn't the only property Bill and Melinda bought to support their daughter's passion. The family also owns an equestrian base in Florida that spans 18 acres and is valued at a whopping $37 million. They have an even bigger horse farm in California, featuring 228 acres of land, a dirt training track, and barns that can house up to 120 horses. According to its website, Jennifer operates her company, Evergate Stables, out of the Florida and New York estates.