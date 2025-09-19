The Wildly Expensive & Out Of Touch Gift Bill Gates Got His Daughter For Graduating College

Unlike Jeff Bezos — who spent $50 million on his wedding with Lauren Sánchez Bezos — and Elon Musk — who dropped hundreds of millions of dollars on Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign — the image Bill Gates has built for himself is that of a philanthropic billionaire whose main concern is eradicating malaria and making clean drinking water more accessible. However, the Microsoft cofounder has also used his wealth to treat himself to some pretty neat big boy toys. In addition to the usual car collection, Gates is also the owner of several private jets and a 390-foot superyacht worth an eye-popping $645 million (all of which run on eco-friendly fuel, of course). The tech mogul is just as generous with his three children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe. Needless to say, the Gates kids all live lavish lives. However, if you thought that was the limit of how much a billionaire parent can spoil their children, think again, as Gates proved he's a next-level gift-giver with the present he gave his eldest daughter Jennifer for her college graduation: a 124-acre horse farm.

The farm Jennifer received to celebrate her getting her degree in human biology from Stanford University in 2018 is situated in one of the wealthiest areas in the country, New York's Westchester County, so it's no surprise that it cost her parents a staggering $15.82 million. But although it was wildly expensive and out of touch as a gift, the property ended up being a great investment for Gates.