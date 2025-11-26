Tragic Details About The Little House On The Prairie Cast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide, pregnancy loss, and addiction.

For nine nostalgic seasons in the 1970s and early '80s, viewers tuned in by the millions to watch "Little House on the Prairie," the series based on the famous autobiographical books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Starring Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, "Little House" was equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking. Over the years, the fictional family coped with the struggles of 19th-century pioneer life: crops lost to harsh weather; fires destroying livelihoods; illnesses and injuries with limited medical resources. Though many of the plot points veered from the original material, the show kept certain true-life details about Laura, such as her marriage to Almanzo Wilder, the death of her newborn son and the birth of daughter Rose, and her interest in writing a book about her childhood. In the years after the show wrapped, the cast reunited for three TV-movie sequels. The franchise literally ended with a bang: In "Little House: The Last Farewell," the residents of Walnut Grove blow up nearly all of the buildings in protest over the town's takeover by a railroad tycoon.

For the most part, the show's cast got along well, and members have reunited over the years for various fan appearances and charity events. Yet while "Little House" remains a fond memory and a career springboard, the lives of the actors haven't always been as bright as a prairie sun. Traumas, illnesses, and other personal struggles continued even when the cameras stopped rolling. Here's a look at some of those hardships; you might come away with an even greater appreciation for the residents of Walnut Grove.