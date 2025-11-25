Michelle Obama Revealed The Blunt Reason Why She Won't Run For President

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who have been desperately clinging to the hope that maybe, just maybe Michelle Obama will run for president in 2028, we regret to inform you that, apparently, there's not a snowball's chance in hell of that happening. The former first lady herself made that crystal clear during a November 2025 interview. Former President Barack Obama tried to spare fans this very disappointment way back in 2016, before he even left the White House and the Trump era began. Speculation was already rife that Michelle would throw her hat in the ring at some point, just like Former First Lady Hillary Clinton did that very same year.

Alas, Barack confirmed in a radio interview with "Sway in the Morning" that October that people can forget about a second Obama presidency. "She will never run for office," the former president said point blank when asked about the scuttlebutt (via Time). "She is as talented and brilliant a person as there is, and I could not be prouder of her, but Michelle does not have the patience or the inclination to actually be a candidate herself. And that's one thing y'all can take to the bank." Regardless, Michelle Obama has had to repeatedly shut down speculation that she'll run for president in the years since.

While promoting her book, "The Look," at an event in November 2025, the bestselling author informed the audience, "We saw in this past election, sadly, we ain't ready. That's why I'm like, don't even look at me about running 'cause you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman. You are not. So don't waste my time," (via YouTube). Michelle added, "There's still a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it."