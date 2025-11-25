Michelle Obama Revealed The Blunt Reason Why She Won't Run For President
For those who have been desperately clinging to the hope that maybe, just maybe Michelle Obama will run for president in 2028, we regret to inform you that, apparently, there's not a snowball's chance in hell of that happening. The former first lady herself made that crystal clear during a November 2025 interview. Former President Barack Obama tried to spare fans this very disappointment way back in 2016, before he even left the White House and the Trump era began. Speculation was already rife that Michelle would throw her hat in the ring at some point, just like Former First Lady Hillary Clinton did that very same year.
Alas, Barack confirmed in a radio interview with "Sway in the Morning" that October that people can forget about a second Obama presidency. "She will never run for office," the former president said point blank when asked about the scuttlebutt (via Time). "She is as talented and brilliant a person as there is, and I could not be prouder of her, but Michelle does not have the patience or the inclination to actually be a candidate herself. And that's one thing y'all can take to the bank." Regardless, Michelle Obama has had to repeatedly shut down speculation that she'll run for president in the years since.
While promoting her book, "The Look," at an event in November 2025, the bestselling author informed the audience, "We saw in this past election, sadly, we ain't ready. That's why I'm like, don't even look at me about running 'cause you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman. You are not. So don't waste my time," (via YouTube). Michelle added, "There's still a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it."
The former first lady doesn't have a passion for politics
Even Donald Trump's biggest supporters can't deny the presidential allure of Michelle Obama, but the former first lady has held firm that she had her fill of politics during her husband's eight years in the White House. In fact, Barack Obama revealed that Michelle wasn't happy about him running for president in the first place. "I have never had the passion for politics," the "Becoming" author clarified to CNN in 2018. "I just happen to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and dragged me kicking and screaming into this arena." During a March 2025 appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast, Michelle reiterated again that she will not run for president.
While the former first lady might have told the audience at her book tour event that her decision not to do so was, in part, because she believes the country simply isn't ready for a female president, Michelle elaborated while chatting to Kelce that she also doesn't want to put her two daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, back into that glaring spotlight. "When people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no," Michelle said. "Not only am I not interested in politics in that way, but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves, it's like, I think we've done enough."