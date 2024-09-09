Even Trump's Biggest Supporters Can't Deny The Presidential Allure Of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is among the very few people who have consistently been a contender for one of the top jobs in the world: President of the United States. After her husband, Former President Barack Obama, concluded his second term in 2017, people hoped that she would take the reins. Years later, President Joe Biden's poor performance at the first 2024 presidential debate had Michelle's name on everyone's lips once again. In fact, it seems like 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump was one of the few people who felt that the "Becoming" author wasn't a good fit for the role. Speaking at a campaign event in June 2024, the controversial politician claimed that the Democrats' search for a replacement for Biden had gone rather poorly, stating, "They polled everybody."

Trump added, "They polled Michelle Obama, she polls very badly. No, she polls terribly," per Newsweek. However, even one of the former president's biggest supporters, Ted Cruz, disagreed with this statement. During an episode of his "Verdict" podcast, the Republican senator asserted, "If I were a Democrat, I'd have been all in on Michelle because Michelle would have been an incredibly formidable candidate." Then, Cruz posited that the former first lady wasn't interested in the position because she was too busy living her lavish life. He publicly endorsed Trump earlier in the year, ignoring the fact that he had once put forth a wild conspiracy theory suggesting that Cruz's father was friends with John F. Kennedy's assassinator and also retweeted a pic deeming his wife ugly.

