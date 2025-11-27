Pippa Middleton's Husband Comes From A Family Plagued By Scandal

Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews comes from a family with a penchant for public scrutiny and scandalous headlines. In 2018, David Matthews was investigated by French authorities on shocking allegations. He was arrested in Paris and charged with the rape of a minor, purportedly committed in 1998 and 1999. David vehemently denied the claims, calling them "untrue and scandalous," according to a spokesperson (via The Sun). The investigation, pursued by France's Juvenile Protection Brigade, highlighted the dramatic fall from grace for a man once celebrated as a successful entrepreneur with a glamorous international lifestyle. However, David's wealth and influential connections appeared to have worked in his favor. After initial headlines, the case seemed to fade from public view, with no significant follow-up reports ever surfacing.

Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law has also had his own share of tabloid moments. On the scripted reality show "Made in Chelsea," Spencer was infamous as the villain — cheating on multiple partners, admitting to orgies, and even participating in staged therapy scenes to boost drama. His exit from the spotlight wasn't entirely clean, either. In 2016, the reality star was booted from "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" after it came out that he'd secretly taken anabolic steroids to look bulkier in the jungle shower scenes. Further scrutiny emerged later when he claimed that cast members were paid bonuses to stir up drama, suggesting much of the "villainous" behavior was encouraged by producers.