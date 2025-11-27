Pippa Middleton's Husband Comes From A Family Plagued By Scandal
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews married in an elegant ceremony in 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire, England. The gathering included senior royals like Princess Catherine, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, and Prince Harry. However, Pippa Middleton's lavish wedding left many royal watchers annoyed due to the weeks and weeks of media interest despite the socialite being a non-royal. Even so, Pippa is still connected to Britain's most famous brood and any news she or her husband are embroiled in will subsequently have an effect on the royal family. Such is the case with her scandalous in-laws.
James' father, David Matthews, is a self-made millionaire who owns the iconic Eden Rock hotel in St. Barths, as well as the Glen Affric estate in Scotland. But in 2018, less than a year after Pippa and James wed, the Matthews patriarch found himself arrested by French police for a heinous crime. Meanwhile, James' younger brother, Spencer Matthews, rose to fame on reality TV in 2011, but not without attracting scrutiny for his promiscuous on-screen behavior.
Pippa Middleton's in-laws come with some badly behaved men
Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews comes from a family with a penchant for public scrutiny and scandalous headlines. In 2018, David Matthews was investigated by French authorities on shocking allegations. He was arrested in Paris and charged with the rape of a minor, purportedly committed in 1998 and 1999. David vehemently denied the claims, calling them "untrue and scandalous," according to a spokesperson (via The Sun). The investigation, pursued by France's Juvenile Protection Brigade, highlighted the dramatic fall from grace for a man once celebrated as a successful entrepreneur with a glamorous international lifestyle. However, David's wealth and influential connections appeared to have worked in his favor. After initial headlines, the case seemed to fade from public view, with no significant follow-up reports ever surfacing.
Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law has also had his own share of tabloid moments. On the scripted reality show "Made in Chelsea," Spencer was infamous as the villain — cheating on multiple partners, admitting to orgies, and even participating in staged therapy scenes to boost drama. His exit from the spotlight wasn't entirely clean, either. In 2016, the reality star was booted from "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" after it came out that he'd secretly taken anabolic steroids to look bulkier in the jungle shower scenes. Further scrutiny emerged later when he claimed that cast members were paid bonuses to stir up drama, suggesting much of the "villainous" behavior was encouraged by producers.