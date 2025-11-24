Hillary Clinton Doesn't Hold Back With Dark 'Daydream' About Donald Trump
On November 18, 2025, no one seemed more fed up with President Donald Trump than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She posted a clip on both her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts that featured her expressing her true feelings about POTUS. During a special event, titled "History Has Its Eyes on Us," that she co-hosted with historian Heather Cox Richardson and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a fire announcement caused a disruption to the programming. Clinton took that moment to say the quiet part out loud. "I wish that there could be, like, a huge national sound system," she said. "And we would all wake up, and they'd say, 'Attention, attention. We have found the problem, and we have solved it. He is gone.'" The "he" being Trump. She then laughed at her own remark, while the audience clapped and cheered.
When a fire announcement interrupts the event... you might find yourself daydreaming about a "Goodbye Trump" 🚨.
Go to https://t.co/wLOD9eLOLf to get virtual playback of the event with your support of Onward Together and @latinovictoryus. pic.twitter.com/JavQ7b4qlQ
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 22, 2025
What "gone" means in this context is unclear. It could be that Trump was just removed from office and replaced, or that he was permanently "gone," meaning he'd passed away. Clinton's follow-up comment hinted at the former. "But the reason we're here tonight is to remind all of us, including ourselves, that that can't happen unless we make it happen," she said. Instagram users loved the moment, with one person writing, "My favorite thing in the world is that she has completely run out of f**ks to give and now has the freedom to be unfiltered and honest." Others expressed their adoration for the politician and appreciated her sharp tongue.
There's no love lost between the politicians
Suffice it to say, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are not going to magically turn into besties (like POTUS and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after their White House meeting on November 21). However, there have been signs that Clinton doesn't hate Trump as much as everyone thought, like when she said she'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize if he could successfully end the war in the Ukraine (via "Raging Moderates").
But, as people have seen, whenever someone says or does something in relation to Trump and his policies that he doesn't like, he'll probably go on a rant on Truth Social. Clinton's comments about wanting POTUS out of office are likely to upset Trump's fragile ego enough to warrant him pitching a fit online. Not very peaceful behavior.
Plus, Trump actually used to like Clinton before they battled it out for the presidency in 2016. He praised her numerous times over the years, but Clinton never considered them friends. "We knew each other, obviously, in New York. I knew a lot of people," she told People. A lot has changed since they were acquaintances in New York, including Trump's opinion of Clinton, which certainly isn't that she's "a terrific woman," as he once told Fox News (via Time).