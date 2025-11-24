Hillary Clinton Doesn't Hold Back With Dark 'Daydream' About Donald Trump

On November 18, 2025, no one seemed more fed up with President Donald Trump than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She posted a clip on both her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts that featured her expressing her true feelings about POTUS. During a special event, titled "History Has Its Eyes on Us," that she co-hosted with historian Heather Cox Richardson and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a fire announcement caused a disruption to the programming. Clinton took that moment to say the quiet part out loud. "I wish that there could be, like, a huge national sound system," she said. "And we would all wake up, and they'd say, 'Attention, attention. We have found the problem, and we have solved it. He is gone.'" The "he" being Trump. She then laughed at her own remark, while the audience clapped and cheered.

When a fire announcement interrupts the event... you might find yourself daydreaming about a "Goodbye Trump" 🚨. Go to https://t.co/wLOD9eLOLf to get virtual playback of the event with your support of Onward Together and @latinovictoryus. pic.twitter.com/JavQ7b4qlQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 22, 2025

What "gone" means in this context is unclear. It could be that Trump was just removed from office and replaced, or that he was permanently "gone," meaning he'd passed away. Clinton's follow-up comment hinted at the former. "But the reason we're here tonight is to remind all of us, including ourselves, that that can't happen unless we make it happen," she said. Instagram users loved the moment, with one person writing, "My favorite thing in the world is that she has completely run out of f**ks to give and now has the freedom to be unfiltered and honest." Others expressed their adoration for the politician and appreciated her sharp tongue.