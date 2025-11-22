Donald Trump's Post-Meeting Praise For Zohran Mamdani Proves He Only Wants One Thing

In what could very well be the political plot twist of the year, Republican President Donald Trump is apparently a big fan of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist who was elected Mayor of New York City earlier this month. Mamdani repeatedly got under Trump's skin during his mayoral campaign, with the president even threatening to cut funding to New York if Mamdani was elected. But Mamdani was undeterred by Trump's rants against him, and even flippantly called the president his "dear friend" during an appearance on "The View."

As it turns out, that may have been foreshadowing. When the two spoke to the press after Mamdani's meeting with Trump at the White House on Nov. 21, it seemed as if the two were longtime pals. If you look on social media, you're sure to find plenty of memes poking fun at this unexpected development. That being said, some also believe that Trump's post-meeting praise for Mamdani ultimately betrays his one true desire: to be liked.

Trump begins the on-camera portion of his meeting with Mamdani with some gracious words about his campaign pic.twitter.com/47hswWKXLV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

During their chat with the press, Trump not only spoke highly of Mamdani and his campaign, but even ran interference for him by dismissing potentially inflammatory questions from members of the press. For example, as relayed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins on X (formerly Twitter), Mamdani was asked at one point if he believes Trump is a fascist. Just as the NYC Mayor-Elect began to answer, Trump playfully cut him off and said, "That's okay, you can just say yes. That's easier. It's easier than explaining." Elsewhere during the press conference, Trump remarked that he would "absolutely" feel comfortable living in New York with Mamdani as mayor. As previously mentioned, some see this not as a complete change of heart on Trump's part, but rather an "if you can't beat them, join them" sort-of approach.