Amy Schumer's Scathing Response To Haters Who Commented On Her Changing Face
Amy Schumer has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, while also dealing with health issues that have altered her appearance. The comedian's looks have been the subject of incessant chatter throughout her career, but Schumer hasn't simply idled under all the vitriol. Indeed, in classic Amy Schumer fashion, she has even made light of her changing appearance. During a Valentine's Day interview on "Good Morning America" in 2024, Schumer picked up a candy conversation heart, read it, and joked that it said, "Bloated."
Still, the questions and speculation about her transformation, specifically about the perceived weight gain in her face, continued. Schumer called out the netizens who wouldn't stop commenting on her looks in a since-deleted Instagram post, which sarcastically read, "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face. I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now" (via X, formerly Twitter).
Schumer went on to share that she had been struggling with endometriosis, a chronic condition where tissue from the uterus grows outside of the organ, causing scar tissue and inflammation, according to the World Health Organization. Symptoms can include bloating from fluid retention, which could account for Schumer's facial changes. Schumer was also diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome around the same time, where high cortisol levels can lead to a round face.
Amy Schumer can't win in the public eye
Amy Schumer has been very open about her weight loss journey and her experience with tools that helped her feel good in her body. In 2022, she underwent liposuction surgery, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time, "I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror." Schumer is also one of many celebs who have spoken out about using a weight loss drug — she initially tried a GLP-1 called Wegovy, which made her sick, but she eventually found success with Mounjaro. In the fall of 2025, the "Life and Beth" star revealed her impressive weight loss transformation on Instagram, which, naturally, sparked lots of conversation. The actor added fuel to the fire when she deleted all of her photos posted before November 2025.
Schumer, who was clearly tired of all the discourse about her body, took to Instagram to denounce all the speculation about why she wiped her content from her profile. "Hey media outlets I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight. That's a narrative you created," she said. "I'm proud of how I've looked always." Schumer also explained that losing weight wasn't about the physical transformation, and that it helped her health issues tenfold. "I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son."