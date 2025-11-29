Amy Schumer's Scathing Response To Haters Who Commented On Her Changing Face

Amy Schumer has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, while also dealing with health issues that have altered her appearance. The comedian's looks have been the subject of incessant chatter throughout her career, but Schumer hasn't simply idled under all the vitriol. Indeed, in classic Amy Schumer fashion, she has even made light of her changing appearance. During a Valentine's Day interview on "Good Morning America" in 2024, Schumer picked up a candy conversation heart, read it, and joked that it said, "Bloated."

Still, the questions and speculation about her transformation, specifically about the perceived weight gain in her face, continued. Schumer called out the netizens who wouldn't stop commenting on her looks in a since-deleted Instagram post, which sarcastically read, "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face. I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now" (via X, formerly Twitter).

Schumer went on to share that she had been struggling with endometriosis, a chronic condition where tissue from the uterus grows outside of the organ, causing scar tissue and inflammation, according to the World Health Organization. Symptoms can include bloating from fluid retention, which could account for Schumer's facial changes. Schumer was also diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome around the same time, where high cortisol levels can lead to a round face.