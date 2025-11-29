Photos Of Shiloh Jolie Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025

The oldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was a precious little baby when she was featured on the cover of People Magazine in 2006, but Shiloh Jolie certainly doesn't look like that anymore. She has undergone a stunning transformation since then, metamorphosing from one of the six Jolie-Pitt children — who was described by her mom as a tomboy just wanted to be like her brothers in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview — to a stylish and independent young adult who marches to the beat of her own drum, so much so that she dropped her father's last name amid their contentious relationship.

In 2025, Shiloh continued to stay reserved from the spotlight, however, paparazzi have caught glimpses into her everyday life. She's often spotted training at the Millennium Dance Complex, a popular Los Angeles studio, which you might recognize if you've seen those viral videos of pro dancers in front of a dark red wall. Shiloh has made a few rare appearances in their videos, not only showing of her dance moves, but also boasting her incredible style, which has drastically evolved in the last few years.

Her unique look doesn't stop at her closet; Shiloh experimented with several different hairstyles in 2025, from bobs to pixie cuts, and even new colors. The dancer has seemingly embraced an edgier style, characterized by her bleach-blonde hair, bolder makeup, and even a face piercing. All this to say, Shiloh isn't afraid of a little change.