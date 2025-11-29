Photos Of Shiloh Jolie Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025
The oldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was a precious little baby when she was featured on the cover of People Magazine in 2006, but Shiloh Jolie certainly doesn't look like that anymore. She has undergone a stunning transformation since then, metamorphosing from one of the six Jolie-Pitt children — who was described by her mom as a tomboy just wanted to be like her brothers in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview — to a stylish and independent young adult who marches to the beat of her own drum, so much so that she dropped her father's last name amid their contentious relationship.
In 2025, Shiloh continued to stay reserved from the spotlight, however, paparazzi have caught glimpses into her everyday life. She's often spotted training at the Millennium Dance Complex, a popular Los Angeles studio, which you might recognize if you've seen those viral videos of pro dancers in front of a dark red wall. Shiloh has made a few rare appearances in their videos, not only showing of her dance moves, but also boasting her incredible style, which has drastically evolved in the last few years.
Her unique look doesn't stop at her closet; Shiloh experimented with several different hairstyles in 2025, from bobs to pixie cuts, and even new colors. The dancer has seemingly embraced an edgier style, characterized by her bleach-blonde hair, bolder makeup, and even a face piercing. All this to say, Shiloh isn't afraid of a little change.
A stunner in 'Scarface'
In February 2025, Shiloh Jolie was caught by paparazzi running errands in Studio City, California. The "Kung Fu Panda 3" actor donned an oversized sweatshirt — emblazoned with an image from the 1983 Al Pacino hit, "Scarface" — a baggy pair of light-wash jeans, and white sneakers. Jolie's large duffle bag indicated that she could have been heading to dance. Her casual street style is quite a contrast to the more formal attire she previously wore when accompanying Angelina Jolie on red carpets.
Shiloh Jolie's face says it all
Shiloh Jolie looked effortlessly cool in another paparazzi shot from the same month in early 2025. She sported a casual pair of black sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and what appears to be the same white sneakers and duffle. Jolie's face was a clear indicator that she didn't want to have her photo taken, even though her smolder looks like it's made for the runway. However, Jolie's off-camera charm is a total 180 from her paparazzi persona, as seen in an adorable Instagram video from July 2025.
Shiloh sticks to her signature style all year round
Shiloh Jolie seemingly has one wardrobe staple, and it's sweats. (But considering she is a professional choreographer, her sweatsuit is a uniform, the dancer's equivalent to a blazer and tie.) She looked comfortable in a black sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants while walking with friends in Los Angeles in March 2025. Since it was one of California's colder months, it seems only natural that Jolie pulled a black beanie over her head — peering out from under her sweatshirt hood — to complete her look. Jolie also gave us a glimpse into the non-athleisure side of her closet, as she held a pair of distressed, light-washed jeans in her hands.
Shiloh Jolie confidently gives paparazzi a glare
Shiloh Jolie stepped out in March 2025 again, donning a gray camo sweatshirt and what appeared to be black cargo pants. She had her hair pulled back, which accentuated her glare at the camera. Her mom explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that of all her children, Shiloh is the most private. "Just like not photographed, not a thing," said Angelina Jolie, adding, "[Shiloh] most of all would like privacy." Although we watched her grow up in the public eye, it seems like Shiloh has made up her mind about evading the spotlight now that she's an adult.
She is her mom's doppelgänger
Shiloh is Angelina jolie's twin in new photos. pic.twitter.com/ZTfGxFc2nS
— Art in Shots (@ArtinShots) April 11, 2025
Shiloh Jolie looked camera-ready in a candid shot outside her L.A. dance studio (via X, formerly Twitter). While sitting on some steps with a few friends, Shiloh rocked an all-black sweatsuit, paired with a pair of black sneakers. But unlike other photos of her dance looks, Shiloh appeared to be wearing a touch of makeup, gold hoop earrings, and had her hair pulled back into two neat braids. As the original poster noted in the caption, Shiloh is the spitting image of her mother, Angelina Jolie, in these photos.
Shiloh shows off her edgy style with a lip Piercing
Shiloh Jolie (ze heeft de naam Pitt laten vallen) is een kloon van haar moeder pic.twitter.com/edxTYmJ8Tp
— Mies (@MiesBee) September 23, 2025
In September 2025, Shiloh Jolie stepped out in her usual street style at the San Ganero Festival in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood. Decked out in her "Scarface" sweatshirt and blue jeans, Shiloh rocked a new 'do and face piercing. Her hair seemed bleached, cut shorter, and slicked back. She wore minimal jewelry, aside from a labret piercing on the bottom of her lip (reminding us of Angelina Jolie's red carpet lip cuff look). Shiloh was also channeling her mom's signature '90s glam with a smoky eye makeup look.