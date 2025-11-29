Before & After Photos Of Ariana Grande's Face Transformation Are Beyond Jarring

Ariana Grande may seem unrecognizable after her dramatic transformation since the "Wicked" films, but the star insists that she is in great health. As the internet has exploded with concerns, Grande has pushed back against the onslaught. Taking to her TikTok back in 2023 when the singer was filming for the first of the musical films, the "Positions" singer shared her two cents on the online discussion.

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies," she stated in the over 3-minute-long post, "no matter what. If you think you're saying something good, or well-intentioned — whatever it is." She addressed the remarks made about her seemingly sudden transformation and the internet's incessant comparing and contrasting between her younger self and her 2025 self.

"I know personally for me the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande told her followers, before getting candid about her habits, "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy." The vulnerable post seemingly staved off some concerns as the comment section of the video filled with support for the pop star.