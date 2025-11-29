Before & After Photos Of Ariana Grande's Face Transformation Are Beyond Jarring
The evolution of Ariana Grande has been packed full of iconic roles, lyrical hits, and Recording Academy recognition. From making a name for herself with the hit Nickelodeon series "Victorious" to her blockbuster film role in "Wicked," the star has an acting career littered with audience favorites and a music career to match. However, her recent transformations have many worried for Grande. Since joining the cast of "Wicked," Grande looks like a different person. Now presenting herself with paler skin, hollowed cheeks, and lighter makeup, the Glinda actor is no longer the performer she was during the release of her "Dangerous Woman" album release.
The pop star had previously received some heat for her image in the late 2010s when she was accused of cultural appropriation. The claims came in response to Grande's heavily tanned skin and use of AAVE. As the attention toward this era of the singer mounted, she was casted in the first "Wicked" film and went through a complete 180 makeover.
Grande has responded to the growing concern over her image
Ariana Grande may seem unrecognizable after her dramatic transformation since the "Wicked" films, but the star insists that she is in great health. As the internet has exploded with concerns, Grande has pushed back against the onslaught. Taking to her TikTok back in 2023 when the singer was filming for the first of the musical films, the "Positions" singer shared her two cents on the online discussion.
@arianagrande
♡
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies," she stated in the over 3-minute-long post, "no matter what. If you think you're saying something good, or well-intentioned — whatever it is." She addressed the remarks made about her seemingly sudden transformation and the internet's incessant comparing and contrasting between her younger self and her 2025 self.
"I know personally for me the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande told her followers, before getting candid about her habits, "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy." The vulnerable post seemingly staved off some concerns as the comment section of the video filled with support for the pop star.