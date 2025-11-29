Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Had A Three-Word Response To News She Was Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, had a rather interesting reaction when he found out that she was dating Prince Harry. It all started back in 2016 when Meghan and Harry met after a mutual friend set them up. They went on a blind date at Soho House in London and immediately hit it off. From there, the couple's love grew like wildfire and it quickly became evident that they wanted to be together for the long haul. At the time, some people may have not realized that the "Suits" star was actually a divorcee.

Meghan was previously married to Engelson from 2011 until 2014. Now, we're getting some insight into how her former husband felt when he found out that she was dating a member of the British royal family. Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel also dated Engelson and the two were actually talking around the time that Meghan's romance with Harry went public. "He said his ex was a woman from a show called 'Suits,'" she dished on a November 2025 episode of podcast "The Toast."

Frankel continued, "I didn't know what the show was. I didn't know the woman. Months later I see pictures showing Harry's dating someone and texted him: 'Is this your ex?'" After Engelson confirmed that it was indeed her, Frankel asked if he thought Meghan would "close," to which he replied, "Oh, she'll close." This suggests that Engelson somehow knew Meghan would end up marrying Harry. As for how he was so sure, only Engelson knows.