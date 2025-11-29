Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Had A Three-Word Response To News She Was Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, had a rather interesting reaction when he found out that she was dating Prince Harry. It all started back in 2016 when Meghan and Harry met after a mutual friend set them up. They went on a blind date at Soho House in London and immediately hit it off. From there, the couple's love grew like wildfire and it quickly became evident that they wanted to be together for the long haul. At the time, some people may have not realized that the "Suits" star was actually a divorcee.
Meghan was previously married to Engelson from 2011 until 2014. Now, we're getting some insight into how her former husband felt when he found out that she was dating a member of the British royal family. Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel also dated Engelson and the two were actually talking around the time that Meghan's romance with Harry went public. "He said his ex was a woman from a show called 'Suits,'" she dished on a November 2025 episode of podcast "The Toast."
Frankel continued, "I didn't know what the show was. I didn't know the woman. Months later I see pictures showing Harry's dating someone and texted him: 'Is this your ex?'" After Engelson confirmed that it was indeed her, Frankel asked if he thought Meghan would "close," to which he replied, "Oh, she'll close." This suggests that Engelson somehow knew Meghan would end up marrying Harry. As for how he was so sure, only Engelson knows.
Why did Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson split up?
Clearly, Meghan Markle thought she'd found her person when she met Trevor Engelson. As the story goes, the two crossed paths at a dive bar in 2004 and they went on to date for seven years before finally tying the knot in Jamaica in September 2011. After about two years, however, the couple decided to end their marriage. Though both parties cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, sources claimed that their clashing work schedules, which kept Meghan in Canada filming "Suits" while Engelson worked as a producer in Los Angeles, were ultimately to blame. The split was reportedly her decision, leaving Engelson blindsided.
As the Duchess of Sussex's former pal Ninaki Priddy, who served as the maid of honor at her first wedding, told the Daily Mail in 2017, "The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt." Based on Bethenny Frankel's comments about how sure Engelson was that his ex-wife would marry Prince Harry, it seems he knew something that the rest of us didn't — and, quite possibly, still don't. Of course, it could have been totally innocent.
Regardless, things worked out for the best, with Engelson remarrying in 2019 and then subsequently welcoming three children with his wife, Tracey Kurland. Funnily enough, the happy couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, not far from where Meghan and Harry live. But, as a source informed Entertainment Tonight, "It couldn't have been more different than the royal wedding. This was not stuffy!" Again, that could be totally innocent or shady depending on your perspective.