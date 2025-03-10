Everything Meghan Markle's Former Co-Stars Have Said About The Duchess

Patrick J. Adams was one of Meghan Markle's closest co-stars on "Suits." The two played Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively, on the legal drama, and their on-screen romance led to an off-screen friendship. The two were close enough for Adams to be invited to Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry, and the "Suits" lead even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his excitement over Meghan's big day. "Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan — wherever you are — we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together," Adams said, as reported by CBS News.

Since the royal wedding, however, things have changed between the duchess and some of her old friends, including Adams. In 2024, the actor said on Reddit, "We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons," as reported by People. However, the two are still on good terms. Adams, who launched "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast" with former co-star Sarah Rafferty in 2024, also noted that Meghan is supportive from afar. "Upon hearing about the podcast[,] I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way. So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart," Adams added on Reddit.

