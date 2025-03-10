Everything Meghan Markle's Former Co-Stars Have Said About The Duchess
Before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the duchess had a flourishing acting career. Most notably, Meghan was part of the cast of "Suits," entertaining audiences week after week through her portrayal of aspiring lawyer Rachel Zane. But "Suits" wasn't Meghan's only gig — the former senior member of the royal family also had guest roles in series like "General Hospital," "90210," and "CSI: Miami," as well as parts in films like "Remember Me" and "Get Him to the Greek." While on these sets, Meghan met and became friends with lots of different people, many of whom still work in Hollywood today.
And because Meghan is now such a famous public figure across the world, said co-stars are asked about her quite often, and those with whom she used to share the screen have lots to say about her. Some good, some indifferent, here's what Meghan Markle's former co-stars have said about the duchess.
Patrick J. Adams said he's no longer 'in touch' with Meghan Markle
Patrick J. Adams was one of Meghan Markle's closest co-stars on "Suits." The two played Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively, on the legal drama, and their on-screen romance led to an off-screen friendship. The two were close enough for Adams to be invited to Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry, and the "Suits" lead even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his excitement over Meghan's big day. "Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan — wherever you are — we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together," Adams said, as reported by CBS News.
Since the royal wedding, however, things have changed between the duchess and some of her old friends, including Adams. In 2024, the actor said on Reddit, "We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons," as reported by People. However, the two are still on good terms. Adams, who launched "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast" with former co-star Sarah Rafferty in 2024, also noted that Meghan is supportive from afar. "Upon hearing about the podcast[,] I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way. So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart," Adams added on Reddit.
Gabriel Macht wanted to work with Meghan Markle more
Gabriel Macht was another one of Meghan Markle's "Suits" co-stars. On the popular series, Macht played Harvey Specter, a high-powered attorney willing to take the fall for those he's closest to. Because of their roles on the show, Macht and Meghan didn't scare the screen much, meaning they didn't act together much. Still, the two were close enough for Macht to be one of the "Suits" cast members invited to Meghan's royal wedding, and he was in attendance with his wife, Jacinda Barrett. "Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children," Macht wished Meghan and Prince Harry via Instagram on their wedding day.
Despite not working together much, Macht still has tremendous respect for Meghan, and he wishes he could've acted alongside her more. In an interview with InTouch, Macht opened up about his feelings toward the duchess. "Look, I didn't have much to do with her on the show. I wish I had. She's got a great laugh. And she's got a lot of compassion. And you know she's doing a lot of charitable work that is making a dent," he said. Macht also mentioned that he'd be open to appearing as a guest star in an episode of the "Suits" spin-off, "Suits LA," adding that some of his other former co-stars would be open to it, too. He didn't say whether Meghan is one of those potential guest stars.
Meghan Markle is one of Sarah Rafferty's dream podcast guests
Sarah Rafferty played Donna Paulsen on "Suits" where she acted alongside Meghan Markle, and the two became close friends. Rafferty spoke about Meghan while on an episode of "Today" ahead of Meghan's wedding, and the actor noted how special it was to be part of the day. "We were with each other longer than we went to college or high school with our friends, so we became family in a way. We're still family, so this is a wonderful family affair," Rafferty said. Following the wedding, Rafferty still saw the "Suits" cast members in the same way. "We called ourselves the sister wives. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends, so we became family in a way. We're still family," Rafferty said of the bond she shared with Meghan and their co-star Gina Torres.
While some co-stars lost touch with Meghan immediately following the royal wedding, the duchess remained close enough with Rafferty for the actor to be invited to and attend the duchess' baby shower in 2019. "It [was] just very exciting," Rafferty told Entertainment Tonight of the event. And Rafferty would like to reunite with Meghan again. The actor launched a "Suits" rewatch podcast in 2024 with former co-star Patrick J. Adams, and Rafferty told Entertainment Weekly that she would love for the duchess to join them for an episode. "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive," Rafferty said of the cast.
Rick Hoffman was heartbroken when Meghan Markle left Suits
Rick Hoffman's time on "Suits" also brought him close to Meghan Markle. Hoffman played Louis Litt, and he noticed an absence when Meghan and her co-star Patrick J. Adams left the show (Meghan left to get married to Prince Harry, and Adams left at the same time for health reasons). "Losing Meghan and Patrick is like losing part of our heart muscle," Hoffman told The West Australian upon Meghan and Adams' departure. Despite the loss, Hoffman was optimistic about the future of the show. "We're going to bypass it with some really, really great actors. Everybody's so excited to be a part of this, that energy I feel is contagious ... So I think you take the heartbreak and you turn it into positive energy and let that catapult you into the next chapter."
In addition to respecting Meghan as a coworker, Hoffman developed a friendship with the duchess. Before the rest of the world knew that Meghan was dating Harry, her "Suits" co-stars knew, and Hoffman shared in her excitement while advising Meghan to move slowly and cautiously in her relationship. Ahead of Meghan's wedding to Harry, Hoffman shared a story on an episode of "Today" that showed just how close he was with the royal. When Hoffman was supposed to go to a wedding in Paris in the 2010s, he was without a date due to a breakup just before the event. Meghan asked Hoffman if he'd like her to accompany him as his date to the wedding, and she ended up showing Hoffman all around Paris. "Meghan and I had the best, most fun weekend," Hoffman said.
Gina Torres said that no one from the Suits cast has Meghan Markle's phone number
Gina Torres was another "Suits" co-star who acted alongside Meghan Markle in the legal drama. Torres played Jessica Pearson, a managing partner of one of the most prestigious law firms in New York City and a total badass. The actor was close with Meghan while on set — as noted, Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan referred to themselves as sister wives while on the set of "Suits." Torres was invited to the royal wedding, but it seems she lost touch with Meghan after the duchess got married. Still, she was very supportive of Meghan when she became a mother. "She's a great mom. I'm sure she's a great mom. This is a dream come true for her," Torres said in an interview with People. "I'm watching like everyone else is watching," she said.
By the time 2024 rolled around, it seemed that Meghan and Torres still hadn't reconnected. While at that year's Golden Globes, an interviewer from Variety asked Torres about the cast's reaction to the resurgence in popularity the show was experiencing at the time. "Our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting," Torres said. When the interviewer asked who reached out to Meghan, Torres indicated that her former co-star would be supporting the cast from a distance. "We don't have her number. We just don't, so she'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here," Torres said.
Jason Sudeikis was not at all surprised that Meghan Markle became a member of the royal family
Meghan Markle's acting career is often reduced to her work on "Suits" as that was by far her most notable role, but the duchess had plenty of other credits to her resume. For example, Meghan was in the popular crime comedy "Horrible Bosses," acting alongside a slew of popular Hollywood actors including Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Kevin Spacey, Donald Sutherland, Colin Farrell, and John Francis Daley. Another one of Meghan's "Horrible Bosses" co-stars was Jason Sudeikis, an actor best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and as the eponymous character in "Ted Lasso."
Meghan had only a small role in "Horrible Bosses" — she was briefly in a scene with Sudeikis — but that didn't stop her from making an impact on the cast, particularly Sudeikis. In fact, Meghan was so impactful in her role that Sudeikis was not at all surprised to later learn that she was marrying into the royal family. "I saw it coming a mile away. I gotta be honest with you. She was regal in that moment, and it seemed like she's only gotten better at it," Sudeikis told Entertainment Tonight of her royal role. "It was great. She was very sweet," he added in regards to working with Meghan. Sudeikis, who shared these thoughts ahead of Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry, noted that he wasn't planning to watch the marital event, but he figured his mother would be tuning in.
Jennifer Aniston admires Meghan Markle for how she's handled scrutiny
Jennifer Aniston was another huge Hollywood face who appeared on "Horrible Bosses" with Meghan Markle. The two were among just a small number of females on the cast, and it seems that, if they interacted while on set, they may have struck up a lasting bond. At the very least, Aniston seems to admire Meghan. As sources have reported, Aniston has welcomed Meghan into her small group of friends, and the former "Friends" star is sympathetic toward the media circus the duchess has been living in. "Jen knows what it's like to be in the public eye and under scrutiny, so she has a ton of empathy for Meghan and thinks the way she's been treated is pretty diabolical. At the same time, she's really impressed with how Meghan's shown such resilience," an insider told Life & Style.
A red flag in Prince Harry and Meghan's marriage is the couple's lack of friends in Hollywood, but it seems that they may be on the path to finding more confidantes as Meghan's apparent relationship with Aniston grows. The insider added that Aniston trusts Meghan because of connections she and Prince Harry have with mutual friends. "They have Oprah as a mutual friend and don't forget Courteney [Cox] is friendly with Harry, so there's already some common ground. Jen is very selective about who she lets into her circle, so she has taken things quite slowly with Meghan, but the word is she's ready to fully welcome her in," the source claimed.
Wendell Pierce gave Meghan Markle sage advice before she left Suits to get married
Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane, the father of Meghan Markle's character Rachel Zane, on "Suits," and it seems that Pierce took his fatherly role very seriously. The actor was unable to attend Meghan's wedding due to a scheduling conflict, but he gave the duchess some sage advice ahead of her nuptials on the last night they filmed together. "I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to change, and you're going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends. We're always thinking about you, we'll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me,'" Pierce said on an episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," as reported by People.
Pierce also got candid about what Meghan is like as a person and as an actor. "She's wonderful. She's wonderful as both. She's the nicest person ever," he said, adding that he knows Meghan would like to return to a life on set. "The one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again," he said. Perhaps Pierce can get Meghan a guest role on one of his projects.
Abigail Spencer has nothing but love for her friend Meghan Markle
Abigail Spencer appeared on a number of episodes of "Suits," and during her time on the show she developed a close friendship with Meghan Markle, becoming one of the duchess' closest allies. The duo are still close today, and Spencer continues to prove her loyalty to Meghan by defending her to the public. In early 2025, Meghan received some negative press by way of an article accusing her of creating a toxic work environment, and Spencer was quick to refute the claims. "It's very painful as a friend, but she is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her," Spencer told Page Six of her friend.
As further evidence of Spencer's close relationship with the duchess, she invited Spencer to appear on an episode of Meghan's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." Spencer popped up in the episode "Surprise and Delight" for a ladies' lunch with Meghan and Kelly Zajfen. While she drew criticism for the show (Meghan has had multiple big projects that failed with fans), Spencer defended her friend once again. "What I'm so excited about is that people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know," Spencer told People. "Also, you're gonna learn a lot. I learned a lot from her and she actually gets to teach me something on the show. I'm just so grateful. It's really from her heart. It really is with love," she said.
Stephen Rannazzisi forgot that he worked with Meghan Markle
Apparently Meghan Markle hasn't made a lasting impression on everyone she's worked with. Before the duchess started her work on "Suits," she had roles on a variety of notable television series, including "The League," an irreverent ensemble comedy about a group of friends who are involved in a fantasy football league. The show starred Mark Duplass, Jonathan Lajoie, and Nick Kroll, and plenty of celebrity actors had guest spots, including Seth Rogan, Leslie Bibb, Adam Brody, Jeff Goldblum, Brie Larson, and, as noted, Meghan.
"The League" clearly wasn't Meghan's claim to fame, and one of her former co-stars, Stephen Rannazzisi, completely forgot that she appeared on the show, according to Deadline. Meghan's presence on the set didn't go totally forgotten, though — "The League" star Katie Aselton remembered. "We had an Oscar winner and a princess on the show!" Aselton said in the interview. Another familiar face on the show, Jason M added, "The Queen is a big 'The League' fan. If Meghan Markle was in a scene with Rafi, she would be ineligible to be a princess," he joked, referring to his own character.