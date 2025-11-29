The View Alum Nicolle Wallace Has Quite The Age Gap With Her Second Husband
While May-December relationships are nothing new, they seem to be popping up more and more in the entertainment world — not to mention the political sphere, where massive age gaps are quickly becoming the norm — and this includes former "The View" co-host Nicolle Wallace. Back in 2019, Page Six broke the news that the political commentator was not only leaving her then-husband, Mark Wallace, but also dating journalist Michael S. Schmidt. In 2022, the "Deadline White House" host married Schmidt, showing up to work two days later wearing a wedding ring, per Page Six. A year after that, the happy couple welcomed a daughter named Isabella into their family. Isabella is Nicolle's second child; her first was son Liam, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
Liam is around 11 years older than his baby sister which, funnily enough, is about the same amount of time between Nicolle and Schmidt. The longtime MSNBC employee, who is also a novelist, was born in 1972, while Schmidt, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative reporter, was born in 1983. This puts over a decade between them. In fact, they are from two different generations; Nicolle is part of Gen X, while Schmidt is a millennial. Being one generation apart isn't a huge deal, compared to other couples, like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, whose age gap places them two generations apart (Gen Z and Gen X, respectively).
Nicolle Wallace became a mom for a second time at 51
Despite being a little over a decade apart — chump change compared to plenty of other celebrities in age-gap relationships — Nicolle Wallace and Michael S. Schmidt didn't let that stop them from writing their love story. According to Page Six, the duo met through their work with MSNBC. Wallace is the anchor of "Deadline: White House," while Schmidt is a contributor to the network. As two people who work in news, they knew how to keep a lid on their relationship. In 2023, Wallace was MIA from her job for a bit, and on November 21 of that year, she did a phone interview on "Deadline: White House" to reveal that she and Schmidt had welcomed a baby girl.
"We were able to keep it a secret, obviously, because I wasn't pregnant," Wallace clarified. "But I never meant to keep it secret from our beloved viewers," (via YouTube). The former "View" co-host was one of many celebrities who used a surrogate to welcome Baby Isabella. Wallace was 51 when her daughter was born, which would've made Schmidt around 40. Despite early morning wakeup calls to take care of their newborn, the TV personality confirmed that she wouldn't change it for the world, reasoning, "It's a blessing to be, you know, focused on what has always grounded me, and that's my beautiful family."