The View Alum Nicolle Wallace Has Quite The Age Gap With Her Second Husband

While May-December relationships are nothing new, they seem to be popping up more and more in the entertainment world — not to mention the political sphere, where massive age gaps are quickly becoming the norm — and this includes former "The View" co-host Nicolle Wallace. Back in 2019, Page Six broke the news that the political commentator was not only leaving her then-husband, Mark Wallace, but also dating journalist Michael S. Schmidt. In 2022, the "Deadline White House" host married Schmidt, showing up to work two days later wearing a wedding ring, per Page Six. A year after that, the happy couple welcomed a daughter named Isabella into their family. Isabella is Nicolle's second child; her first was son Liam, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Liam is around 11 years older than his baby sister which, funnily enough, is about the same amount of time between Nicolle and Schmidt. The longtime MSNBC employee, who is also a novelist, was born in 1972, while Schmidt, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative reporter, was born in 1983. This puts over a decade between them. In fact, they are from two different generations; Nicolle is part of Gen X, while Schmidt is a millennial. Being one generation apart isn't a huge deal, compared to other couples, like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, whose age gap places them two generations apart (Gen Z and Gen X, respectively).