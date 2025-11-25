Karoline Leavitt Serves Pilgrim Style For White House Turkey Pardon In Bland 'Fit
Turkey Day is fast approaching, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is clearly already in the holiday spirit. Two days ahead of the big day, the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation took place at the White House. For the event, Leavitt sported on-theme attire, but her look was far from a fashion serve.
Leavitt's outfit was just too Pilgrim-core, and it came off as very costume-y. The press secretary often dresses way older than she is, but even for her, 1600s fashion is taking things a bit too far. In reality, Leavitt's black and white outfit was likely just made up of items she had in her closet: a white button-down, a black cardigan, and a matching bow. Still, whether she intended it or not, it was hard to ignore the Pilgrim energy radiating from this blah ensemble. Even if Puritan-chic was the look she was going for, it wasn't doing her any favors.
Karoline Leavitt brought her son along to the event
Donald Trump has pardoned over 1,500 rioters from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And, today, he handed out pardons to two far more deserving recipients, turkeys named Gobble and Waddle. Honoring just one or two lucky birds with a special day at the White House is a presidential tradition that is said to have originated as long ago as the days of Abraham Lincoln.
This year, Karoline Leavitt's one-year-old son, Niko, made a rare appearance for the special occasion, dressed in a "Mama's Little Turkey" shirt for the event. Perhaps opting for fall colors to coordinate with her son's festive 'fit would have saved Leavitt from yet another fashion fail. Luckily, Niko is so cute that he pulled focus from his mom's dowdy look.
While Gobble and Waddle were both pardoned before traveling back to their home state of North Carolina, Gobble represented the pair solo at the pardoning ceremony. "See how happy he is?" Donald Trump said, adding, "Waddle, by the way is missing in action, but that's okay, we can pretend Waddle is here," per NBC News. Waddle, however, didn't miss out on all of the fun. He received a tour of the Press Briefing Room, where he and the press secretary's son were able to bond over a shared favorite activity among most turkeys and one-year-olds: waddling.