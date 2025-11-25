Karoline Leavitt Serves Pilgrim Style For White House Turkey Pardon In Bland 'Fit

Donald Trump has pardoned over 1,500 rioters from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And, today, he handed out pardons to two far more deserving recipients, turkeys named Gobble and Waddle. Honoring just one or two lucky birds with a special day at the White House is a presidential tradition that is said to have originated as long ago as the days of Abraham Lincoln.

This year, Karoline Leavitt's one-year-old son, Niko, made a rare appearance for the special occasion, dressed in a "Mama's Little Turkey" shirt for the event. Perhaps opting for fall colors to coordinate with her son's festive 'fit would have saved Leavitt from yet another fashion fail. Luckily, Niko is so cute that he pulled focus from his mom's dowdy look.

While Gobble and Waddle were both pardoned before traveling back to their home state of North Carolina, Gobble represented the pair solo at the pardoning ceremony. "See how happy he is?" Donald Trump said, adding, "Waddle, by the way is missing in action, but that's okay, we can pretend Waddle is here," per NBC News. Waddle, however, didn't miss out on all of the fun. He received a tour of the Press Briefing Room, where he and the press secretary's son were able to bond over a shared favorite activity among most turkeys and one-year-olds: waddling.