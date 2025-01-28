Meet Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Husband And Son
Karoline Leavitt is Donald Trump's press secretary, for now at least; in Trump's first term, he had four press secretaries, all of whom Trump turned against at least one time after (or during) their tenure. But Leavitt was an intern and then assistant press secretary in the first Trump term, so she might have the background knowledge and skill set to go the distance. She's already breaking records in her role. At 27 years old, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary ever. Along with her new high profile job, Leavitt has had some major milestones in her personal life over the last couple of years. Between December 2023 and July 2024, she got married and had her first baby. Here's what we know about them.
Leavitt's husband is Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, age 59. Riccio founded the real estate business Riccio Enterprises LLC, which currently manages a number of beachfront New Hampshire properties. And he's had dreams of owning a pro sports team; he once had a brief chat in the early 2000s with former president George W. Bush about his time as an owner of the Texas Rangers. Riccio doesn't seem to have been able to make that dream come true (yet).
Shared politics may have helped inspire Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's relationship
It's not exactly clear when Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio met, as there aren't too many posts of the two of them together on Leavitt's social media accounts and he doesn't seem to have a public account. But it may have been when Leavitt ran for office in 2022, a failed campaign which left her campaign with some major debt. She was aiming for a seat in Congress, representing New Hampshire's first district, and Riccio was on her campaign finance committee.
They may have bonded over shared politics; even before Riccio helped with her congressional campaign, they both supported Donald Trump. Leavitt got into politics because of Trump, and in 2019, some of Riccio's Hampton Beach, New Hampshire properties were used to host a "Women for Trump" event.
Riccio proposed on Christmas Day 2023, with Leavitt sharing a picture of her impressive engagement ring and the moment when he got down on one knee on Instagram. We don't know exactly when they got married, but her Instagram bio lists "wife" first, and photos of her at her baby shower in June 2024 show her engagement ring paired with a sparkling wedding band.
Karoline Leavitt is balancing work and motherhood
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio had their first baby in 2024. She shared some photos of her newborn son on Instagram; in the caption, she confirmed that he was born on July 10, 2024, his name is Nicholas Robert, and they'll be calling him Nico. She was on maternity leave when Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania. She was watching TV at the time, and it spurred her to return to work just four days after giving birth.
Just a few days after that, she got a call from Donald and Melania to congratulate her on her new baby. "Mrs. Trump and I talked about how wonderful it is to be a mother to a boy," Leavitt told The Conservateur. "They spoke about their love for Barron, and the president cracked a joke: 'We have a little boy, but he's not so little now!'" Donald has been a broken record when it comes to talking about Barron's height, so his comment to Leavitt doesn't come as a surprise.
Leavitt spoke to about how helpful it was to have her husband have the flexibility with his job to be there to help care for their baby while she's at work. And she did admit how tough it is to be a working mom. "Leaving the baby every day to go to work, it does break your heart," Leavitt explained, "It's incredibly challenging emotionally, physically, spiritually."