Meet Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Husband And Son

Karoline Leavitt is Donald Trump's press secretary, for now at least; in Trump's first term, he had four press secretaries, all of whom Trump turned against at least one time after (or during) their tenure. But Leavitt was an intern and then assistant press secretary in the first Trump term, so she might have the background knowledge and skill set to go the distance. She's already breaking records in her role. At 27 years old, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary ever. Along with her new high profile job, Leavitt has had some major milestones in her personal life over the last couple of years. Between December 2023 and July 2024, she got married and had her first baby. Here's what we know about them.

Leavitt's husband is Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, age 59. Riccio founded the real estate business Riccio Enterprises LLC, which currently manages a number of beachfront New Hampshire properties. And he's had dreams of owning a pro sports team; he once had a brief chat in the early 2000s with former president George W. Bush about his time as an owner of the Texas Rangers. Riccio doesn't seem to have been able to make that dream come true (yet).