Controversial Jennifer Lawrence Moments That Sparked Fan Backlash

Jennifer Lawrence became a worldwide star when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, and even more than 10 years later, we still love a Katniss braid. The world fell in love with Lawrence, at first. Lawrence had funny interactions with other A-list stars, and her fashion game has landed her on numerous best dressed lists. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the actress. A big part of her appeal was how she seemed quirky and relatable, but that ended up wearing thin, with some people thinking that it was an act. And then films like "Mother!" and "Dark Phoenix" weren't well-received by audiences, and Lawrence stepped out of the spotlight in 2019, taking a break from acting for two years.

She spoke about that time of her life to Vanity Fair in 2021: "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right." Then in 2025, Lawrence spoke with The New Yorker about her ups and downs in Hollywood, including the fact that she knew some people found her irritating. She said: "So hyper. So embarrassing. ... I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying." Unfortunately, she's right, as there's plenty of moments where Lawrence rubbed the public the wrong way.