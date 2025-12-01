The Most Explosive Moments In Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton's Bitter Feud

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have been some signs that Hillary Clinton doesn't hate Trump as much as everyone thought, but then Hillary didn't hold back with her dark "daydream" about Trump during a November 2025 event either. The former secretary of state was co-hosting "History Has Its Eyes on Us" when the broadcast was interrupted by an emergency fire announcement, which Hillary admitted she hoped was a different kind of announcement, meaning one informing the public that the controversial president was no longer in office. "When a fire announcement interrupts the event... you might find yourself daydreaming about a 'Goodbye Trump,'" the author subsequently penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There has been no love lost between the two politicians since they went head-to-head in the 2016 elections. From the get-go, Hillary ensured that there was no misperception of her relationship with Donald. The former secretary of state attended Donald and Melania Trump's wedding before their political feud but she made it clear during a subsequent interview with People that they are definitely "not friends," adding, "We knew each other, obviously, in New York. I knew a lot of people." Donald, for his part, gushed to Fox News in 2012 that Hillary was a "terrific woman" while reiterating that he was also quite fond of her husband, Former President Bill Clinton.

The gloves came off as the two battled it out on the 2016 campaign trail, however, when he attempted to use Bill's past indiscretions to discredit his opponent. The former secretary of state, meanwhile, told People that it was just politics, and she wasn't taking it personally. But things got pretty personal as the campaign wore on, and to this day, the two remain locked in a bitter feud that has delivered its fair share of headline-making moments.