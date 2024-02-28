Hillary Clinton Attended Donald And Melania Trump's Wedding Before Their Political Feud

Despite the intense and bitter political rivalry that would later unfold between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, there was a time when their relationship was cordial enough for her to attend his wedding. The year was 2005, and Donald, marrying for the third time, invited many famous guests. Some of the big names present were Matt Lauer, Muhammad Ali, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

This wasn't the only time Donald had shown that he liked the Clintons. Numerous photos of the Clintons with the Trumps at the wedding reception hinted at a friendly acquaintanceship between the two wealthy families. Additionally, Trump publicly stood behind the couple when Bill was accused of sexual misconduct. He said (via Buzzfeed News), "I think she's been through more than any woman should have to bear, everything public. I mean, women go through this on a private basis and can't take it. She's on the front page of every newspaper every week with what went on in Washington. I think she's a wonderful woman."

Trump even lauded Hillary after she lost the democratic party ticket to Barack Obama. "Hillary is a very smart woman, very tough woman. That's fine, but she's also a very nice person. And I know Hillary and I know her husband very well. They are fine people" (via Spectrum News).