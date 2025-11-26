Karoline Leavitt's Immigration Controversy With Relative Has Melania Trump On Everyone's Lips

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is feeling the effects of ICE firsthand. Karoline's brother Michael Leavitt and his ex-fiancée, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, share joint custody of their 11-year-old son. Now Ferreira, who is originally from Brazil, is in ICE custody. The irony of Leavitt's own family being affected by ICE after she has staunchly defended the agency is lost on no one. As some folks accuse Leavitt of selling out one of her own family members, some wonder how long other immigrants with familial attachments to the current administration have before the same happens to them. And, it has plenty of people turning their attention to Melania Trump.

News that Leavitt's family member was detained by ICE spread like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter). And, it left many netizens thinking about the first lady. "Leavitt sold out her own family," one X user surmised, adding, "They're heartless monsters. Should Melania be concerned? She violated the terms of her visa " "When does Melania get arrested and deported?" someone posted. Another X user wrote, "'Under Trump, all individuals unlawfully present in the US are subject to deportation,'" adding, "I bet Leavitt pushes her family under the proverbial bus ... as a good [Christian]. Melania also immigrated here illegally. When will she, and maybe Barron, be deported?"