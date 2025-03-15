Who Are Karoline Leavitt's Two Older Brothers? Meet Her Siblings

Karoline Leavitt may be the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, but she's still just a little sister to her two older brothers, Mike Leavitt and Joe Leavitt. "I could be president and they'll still treat me like their little sister," Karoline told Derry News. "I love that and I hope it never changes. They humble me and keep me grounded." As the youngest of the family, Karoline shared she endured plenty of rough-housing growing up, but credits her siblings for turning her into the powerhouse she is today. "They had a lot to do with my fortitude and toughness," she told the outlet.

Advertisement

Karoline, who's had a glamorous transformation, is big on family. She's constantly posting photos of her parents, brothers, and son Niko, whom she shares with husband Nicholas Riccio. She captions family snapshots with things like, "Unconditional love for my people," so clearly, Karoline is close with her family, including Mike and Joe.

While Karoline and Riccio got engaged on Christmas Day in 2023, it's unclear when they officially tied the knot. What's not unclear is when her brothers married their wives, since Karoline shared lots of photos from both events to her Instagram. Mike got married in June 2022, while Joe tied the knot in August 2024. According to his LinkedIn, Mike is a co-owner of his own business, working as vice president and general manager at Leavitt Auto & Truck. It's unclear what Joe does for a living.

Advertisement