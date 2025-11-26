Juicy Details About Robert Irwin's Rumored Relationship With An Actor
Heading into the season 34 finale of "Dancing With the Stars" on November 25, Robert Irwin had some good luck bestowed upon him. Irwin's spicy transformation has included some attention paid to just how much of a handsome hunk he's turned into — and at least one lady is really noticing. Though Irwin has often been incredibly quiet when it comes to his dating life, the rumor mill got buzzing when "The Baby-Sitters Club" star Xochitl Gomez presented Irwin with a rather large bouquet of flowers before he was set to take the stage.
According to TMZ, Gomez not only dropped off the gift, but the two were wearing relatively matchy-matchy outfits. As if the duo both dressed in black wasn't enough, it appears as if Gomez spent time backstage with Irwin's family — not a very subtle thing to do if you want to dispel dating rumors.
After Irwin and dancing partner Witney Carson were crowned the winners of the season, Gomez and Irwin were caught embracing on stage. As can be seen in an Instagram post by People, it appears as if they whisper something to each other, with some in the comments suggesting, "He said 'see you soon.'" While there's no official word yet, it just might be possible that yet another couple found love on the set of "DWTS."
Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez sparked dating rumors with a dance
On November 11, season 32 winner of "Dancing With the Stars," Xochitl Gomez, showed off her stunning transformation by returning to the stage for a very special episode. As luck would have it, Gomez was paired up with Robert Irwin and the two jived away to Olly Murswere's "Dance With Me Tonight." Upon completing their high-energy performance, Derek Hough made a comment about the chemistry shared between the two, according to People. At this, Irwin's dance partner Witney Carson appeared to put on a rather telling face, as if to suggest that the chemistry went beyond the dance floor.
Fans have been keeping an eye on the pair ever since, and between the flowers and the on-stage hug, there just might be something brewing between the two. Gomez even posted a video of Irwin and Carson being announced the winners to a disappearing Instagram Story. Though she kept it balanced by tagging both dancers and writing, "I am so incredibly proud of you two," Gomez did end the caption with, "What a season!" followed by a heart emoji. With Irwin as the sultry favorite of the "DWTS" 34th season, and Gomez as the beloved winner of season 32, the two do have quite a bit in common, and certainly aren't putting any rumors to rest with their noticeable chemistry.