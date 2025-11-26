Juicy Details About Robert Irwin's Rumored Relationship With An Actor

Heading into the season 34 finale of "Dancing With the Stars" on November 25, Robert Irwin had some good luck bestowed upon him. Irwin's spicy transformation has included some attention paid to just how much of a handsome hunk he's turned into — and at least one lady is really noticing. Though Irwin has often been incredibly quiet when it comes to his dating life, the rumor mill got buzzing when "The Baby-Sitters Club" star Xochitl Gomez presented Irwin with a rather large bouquet of flowers before he was set to take the stage.

According to TMZ, Gomez not only dropped off the gift, but the two were wearing relatively matchy-matchy outfits. As if the duo both dressed in black wasn't enough, it appears as if Gomez spent time backstage with Irwin's family — not a very subtle thing to do if you want to dispel dating rumors.

After Irwin and dancing partner Witney Carson were crowned the winners of the season, Gomez and Irwin were caught embracing on stage. As can be seen in an Instagram post by People, it appears as if they whisper something to each other, with some in the comments suggesting, "He said 'see you soon.'" While there's no official word yet, it just might be possible that yet another couple found love on the set of "DWTS."