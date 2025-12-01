Zohran Mamdani & Eric Adams Are Locked In A Bitter Feud

Bursting onto the scene as an energetic and innovative political candidate, New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has quickly made a name for himself. As a man who appears to want to get things done for the city he loves, Mamdani has even been able to charm the likes of President Donald Trump with his charisma. However, the same cannot be said regarding the current mayor of New York, the embattled Eric Adams.

Swamped in his own scandals, Adams ran a middling campaign for reelection during the 2025 mayoral runoff, eventually dropping out of the race in September after allegedly speaking with Trump officials about a position in his administration. Nonetheless, just because he quit campaigning didn't mean Adams would keep his mouth shut, and he certainly let his true feelings about Mamdani be known.

According to PBS, Adams warned of "insidious forces" that were pushing "divisive agendas," which felt like a thinly veiled barb in Mamdani's direction. "I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promise, but by what they have delivered," he continued, which felt eerily similar to a criticism he had of Mamdani earlier in the year.

In June, Adams popped into "Fox and Friends" to warn that Mamdani was a "snake oil salesman" by running on a campaign of promises ranging from rent freezes to free buses. Since Mamdani cleared the way to city hall with a historic win, Adams has upped the ante and is actively meddling with Mamdani's potential to achieve his goals once in office. Though Mamdani is often the more composed politician, he still has had some choice words for the current mayor.