Tragic Details About Billy Bob Thornton's Family Life

Billy Bob Thornton's life story is a perfect example of there being no deadline for achieving your dreams. Speaking to People in July 2022, the Oscar-winning screenwriter revealed that performing for a living wasn't originally on the cards for him, and Thornton had actually moved to Los Angeles initially to make a name for himself as a musician. When he got to the City of Angels, though, he chatted with a random man who urged him to try his hand at acting. And so, he attended an acting class, which ultimately became the very first step in his grueling climb to the top. By Thornton's own admission, he was "starving to death for years and years" as he tried to make it in Hollywood. After over a decade of struggle, a then-40-something Thornton landed his big break in the industry with "Sling Blade."

However, the actor was actually happy that success didn't come to him even a minute sooner because Thornton knew inherently that his reliance on illicit substances throughout his 20s would have made it near impossible for him to cope with fame in a healthy manner. Likewise, when the "Goliath" star spoke to NBC News in April 2004, Thornton argued that his many life struggles played a crucial role in his career, professing, "There's no question about [it]. I would not be the actor that I am without those experiences." However, during a November 2025 Esquire interview, he also shared that he was happy to be grappling with the fact that he will never reach the level of fame that other iconic actors and musicians had because "the struggle, that journey, [it] is the greatest thing on earth."