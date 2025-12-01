Melania Trump Once Used An Unexpected Word To Describe Barron's Personality

Melania and Barron Trump's relationship may seem strange to some, but it's been working well for them thus far. The first lady and her only son are content to live their lives privately while President Donald Trump commands all the attention and headlines. In fact, keeping Barron hidden shows Melania knows more about politics than her husband. Unlike his older half-siblings, Barron has never spoken out in support of the president, which means that he can build his own identity without being associated with his father's controversial actions and social media rants. Still, when the time comes for the first son to step into the spotlight, Barron might prove he's more like his father than anyone imagined.

Back in 2018, the first lady gave an interview to Fox News' Sean Hannity. While discussing the media's attempts to report on Barron, Melania explained, "I protect him and I want to give him [as] normal [a] life as possible," (via YouTube). The former model continued, "He's very happy, he's strong, he's tough." Hannity asked whether Barron took after his "outward fighter" father or his quieter mom, and her answer was surprising. "He has both qualities," Melania confirmed. "He's a fighter. He has a soft, beautiful heart, but he's a fighter too, and he's very strong." The word "fighter" was an odd choice for a laidback-seeming young man, but perhaps there's more to him than meets the eye (and Melania would know).