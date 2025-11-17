We Finally Know What Barron Trump Said To Joe Biden At His Father's Inauguration

Donald Trump's second inauguration featured plenty of fashion fails, a lot of flag-waving, and temperatures so frigid, the ceremony was moved inside the Capitol building so as not to have the day ruined by mass pneumonia. But, did it also include a moment of classlessness from the first son? Cameras caught Barron Trump shaking hands and speaking briefly to Former President Joe Biden and Former VP/Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The moment was reviewed over and over by squinting viewers desperate to know what was said. Some joked that Barron had sneered, "You're done," while others insisted he whispered, "It's on." The fact Barron disappeared from the public eye soon afterward didn't help matters, with pundits wondering whether the college student could really be so petty as to twist the knife in his famous father's opponents?

Barron shakes hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/FnbYrRXKju — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 20, 2025

Not so, according to one close family member. Appearing on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on November 14, 2025, Eric Trump staunchly defended his younger brother. Recalling the fuss over the encounter, Eric explained that he wanted to set the story straight once and for all, "So one night [...] I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, you know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that. Something very respectful."

MAGA fans were incredibly pleased that Barron had even made the effort to connect with Biden and Harris to begin with. On X, formerly known as Twitter, commenters gushed, "Pure class right there," enthused, "He is so polite," and proclaimed, "Barron was brought up right and he will go far in life."