We Finally Know What Barron Trump Said To Joe Biden At His Father's Inauguration
Donald Trump's second inauguration featured plenty of fashion fails, a lot of flag-waving, and temperatures so frigid, the ceremony was moved inside the Capitol building so as not to have the day ruined by mass pneumonia. But, did it also include a moment of classlessness from the first son? Cameras caught Barron Trump shaking hands and speaking briefly to Former President Joe Biden and Former VP/Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The moment was reviewed over and over by squinting viewers desperate to know what was said. Some joked that Barron had sneered, "You're done," while others insisted he whispered, "It's on." The fact Barron disappeared from the public eye soon afterward didn't help matters, with pundits wondering whether the college student could really be so petty as to twist the knife in his famous father's opponents?
Barron shakes hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/FnbYrRXKju
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 20, 2025
Not so, according to one close family member. Appearing on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on November 14, 2025, Eric Trump staunchly defended his younger brother. Recalling the fuss over the encounter, Eric explained that he wanted to set the story straight once and for all, "So one night [...] I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, you know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that. Something very respectful."
MAGA fans were incredibly pleased that Barron had even made the effort to connect with Biden and Harris to begin with. On X, formerly known as Twitter, commenters gushed, "Pure class right there," enthused, "He is so polite," and proclaimed, "Barron was brought up right and he will go far in life."
Barron Trump is reportedly a model of politeness
Donald Trump is known for doling out shady nicknames, which typically backfire, only exposing his insecurity in the process. The divisive politician also can't resist taking jabs at his predecessors. At his second inauguration, Trump took aim at the policies established under the Biden administration, declaring the government "corrupt" and the country in "decline." The former "Apprentice" host even dared to suggest that his re-election was divinely ordained, per CNN. Recalling the failed 2024 assassination attempt on Trump's life, in Pennsylvania, he confidently declared, "I was saved by God to make America great again," (via The White House).
Eldest sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump enjoy echoing their dad's sentiments, nor do they hesitate to sling mud at liberal targets. The youngest Trump kid, however, is another matter entirely. Raised primarily by his soft-spoken mother, First Lady Melania Trump, and judiciously kept out of the spotlight for most of his life, Barron Trump continues to stay under the radar. Every so often, an intriguing rumor about him crops up — Barron reportedly had a secretive date at Trump Tower which required an entire floor of the building to be restricted and put under Secret Service protection for instance.
The "PBD Podcast's" hosts even reminisced about sitting with the first son over dinner at Mar-a-Lago and being hugely entertained by Barron's witty stories and his eye-rolling at his dad's insistence on playing music loudly. In fact, the hosts described him as "witty," "smart," "polite," and "hilarious." It's doubtful such a respectful young man would take a cheap shot at an outgoing president, especially in the middle of his own father's big day. And, if he had, Melania would surely have had a word with Barron afterward!