Strange Things About Barron And Melania Trump's Relationship

At the beginning of President-elect Donald Trump's first presidential term, First Lady Melania Trump stayed in Manhattan with the couple's only son, Barron Trump, enabling him to finish out his school term on the Upper West Side. It was an early sign of her fiercely protective approach to raising her only child. Though Melania Trump was unusually private in her First Lady role, she occasionally broke her silence to defend Barron from political attacks.

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," she posted on X, then Twitter, after Karlan invoked Barron Trump's name during a 2020 impeachment inquiry.

Melania Trump's fiery defense of her son is part of her almost obsessive dedication to protecting and supporting him. "Barron has always been a first priority in her life," an insider source told People. Indeed, Melania Trump has proved to be remarkably involved with her only son, working hard to preserve some kind of normal for the youngest child of one of the modern era's most notorious and colorful figures.

