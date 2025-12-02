Everybody Loves Raymond Cast Members Who Tragically Passed Away

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide.

In 2026, the beloved sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" celebrates 30 years since its 1996 premiere on CBS. In honor of the milestone, Paramount aired a reunion special in November 2025, bringing the show's main cast members back together for the first time since "Raymond" ended in 2005 — and side-by-side photos show just how much they've all changed since then. Unfortunately, some cast members passed away before the 30th-anniversary reunion.

Two of the most essential characters to the central family dynamic in "Everybody Loves Raymond" were Frank and Marie Barone, played by Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, respectively. Boyle passed away at the age of 71 in December 2006, about a year and half after "Raymond" aired its series finale. Roberts passed away a decade later in April 2016. She was 90 years old. During a 2018 interview with Arthur Kade, "Raymond" star Brad Garrett — who played Frank and Marie's elder son Robert Barone — shot down the idea of a reboot on the grounds that there was "no show" without Boyle and Roberts.

Outside the main cast, another heartbreaking death was that of Max Rosenthal, father of "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Philip Rosenthal. Max, who had appeared in a handful of episodes from 2002 to 2004, died in 2021 at the age of 95. And sadly, Sawyer Sweeten, who played Ray (Ray Romano) and Debra Barone's (Patricia Heaton) son Geoffrey Barone, died by suicide in 2015 at the age of just 19.