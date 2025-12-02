Before & After Pics Of ABC's Mary Bruce's Stunning Transformation Over The Years

Mary Bruce is a White House reporter who has covered the events of the presidential office for many years since first joining ABC as a desk assistant in 2006. Her journalistic passion and determination steered her through the ranks of the network, ultimately landing her the coveted role of White House correspondent. Appearing on "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight with David Muir," and "Nightline," Bruce has solidified herself as a force to be reckoned with and a pillar of the White House press corps. Throughout her career, Bruce's image, and thus her transformation into a star reporter, has become familiar to the ABC audience.

Bruce looks to have hardly aged a day since the 2015 photo on the left. Ten years later, in the 2025 photo on the right, her face still appears youthful, if not chicly elevated by her makeup look. What is the most astonishing is the way her smile has stayed true through the years. However, it's no secret that the ABC reporter has seen a couple of changes since her start as a journalist. The White House correspondent's hair has definitely taken on a brighter shade, one that suits her warmer skin tone in a complementary face-framing moment. Bruce's glowing complexion and rounded cheeks give her a fresh-faced look that she has maintained for over a decade.